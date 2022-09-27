Kearney High girls 11th place at UNK High School Cross Country Invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney High placed 11th Monday at the UNK High School Invitational Cross Country Meet.

The meet, which drew more than 2,000 runners in eight classes, was run at the Kearney Country Club, site of the state cross country meet for the past 50 years.

“We worked hard and did the best we could on a day like today,” KHS girls cross country coach Pat McFadden said. “We had some times for our third, fourth and fifth runners that are coming down to where we need them to be. We just have to keep everybody healthy. That’s the key to the game right now.”

Sam Stava led the way for Kearney High, placing 25th with a time of 20:56.64. At one of the more challenging courses in the state, Stava was only 14 seconds slower than her season-best 20:42.2 that came at the Kearney High Invite on Sept. 9.

The next six finishers for the Bearcats were Darin Brockmeier, Olivia Gaasch, Emma Heacock, Maisie Luke, Alivia Olson and Jasmin Castro. Brockmeier finished in 21:44.48, while the other five runners came in at over 22 minutes.

With 163 girls in the race, KHS faced a lot of tough competition.

“This is a big meet,” McFadden said. “You have a lot of different variations of kids running, where it’s not just all varsity competition, it’s varsity and junior varsity. There’s a wide range going and that adds to the numbers. It’s not anything that we aren’t expecting. We know that there are some teams that are just outstanding this year and we just have to put it together at the right time.”

Lincoln East dominated, finishing first with only 28 points. The Spartans had runners finish in first, third, seventh, eighth, 10th, 15th and 19th.

This meet is often seen as a precursor to the state meet, due to the large number of athletes competing and the fact that it is run on the same course.

“This is actually a bigger meet than the state meet,” McFadden said. “In reality, there aren’t many teams that aren’t the top 12 teams in the state. There might be a few exceptions, but it’s pretty much a state meet plus. We want to do better as these next few meets come up and hopefully be in our peak shape and ready to run when it comes to districts and getting ready for state.”

Now that the group is past the UNK Invitational, the end of the season is getting closer. Next Thursday is the HAC Cross Country Championship, districts are in Norfolk on Oct. 13 and the state meet is on Oct. 21.

Confidence is going to be key for the Bearcats over the next month.

“They just have to trust themselves,” McFadden said. “We have conference coming up next week here and then of course districts, which are two big meets. I think we’re moving that direction in terms of getting there, but we’ll see.”