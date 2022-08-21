Kearney High cross country excited for growth opportunities in new season

KEARNEY — With the start of the new school year, the Kearney High boys and girls cross country teams are beginning to prepare for their first meets.

With some senior leadership and a lot of new runners, the Bearcats are hopeful for another competitive season.

Boys

The Kearney High boys will be led by Scott Nannen in his fourth year. While the team didn’t have any state qualifiers last season, they do have several returning lettermen, including senior Aiden Dutenhoffer, sophomore Braeden Wall and junior Gage Fryda.

Another returner is senior Barnabas Anderson, who wants to make the most of his final season.

“Time-wise, for my goal, I want to try to break 18 minutes this year,” Anderson said. “Also, a big goal would be qualifying (as a team) for state if we can get some members from our team to go this year. It’s been a few years without, so that’d be a really good team booster I think.”

Barnabas’ season-best last year came at the Gothenburg Invitational, where he finished with a time of 19 minutes, 27 seconds for the 5-kilometer run. Wall, who impressed as a freshman, earned his best time last season at districts, finishing in 18:48.6.

Many of the athletes continued their training and running over the summer to ensure they were ready for the season.

“We’ve put in a great summer,” Nannen said. ”I mean these kids have been putting in some good miles. We’ve been working on running a little bit faster each day in the summer and getting used to being comfortable with being uncomfortable. That’s kind of been our motto for this year.”

This summer has brought a lot of heat, with some days being well over 100 degrees. This hasn’t phased the runners, as they always have to be prepared for unpredictable weather at meets.

“I tell these guys that not every meet is going to be 65 degrees and cloudy with no wind,” Nannen said. “It’s going to happen at districts, state, or wherever it may be… Everybody is running the same conditions as we are, so we just have to be the tougher team.”

The first meet of the season for the KHS boys will be on Sept. 3 at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha.

Girls

The KHS girls team placed 10th at state last year and two of those runners return: Sam Stava entering her junior year and Florence Rogers beginning her final season with the Bearcats.

“We have a good group of kids that ran over the summer,” said coach Pat McFadden who is in his 35th year at KHS. ”I think this has been an exceptional group. I think we’ve averaged around 15 kids a day coming up and running.”

The runners have also incorporated other challenges into their summer workouts, including pool work, stair steps and plyometric exercises.

With a lot of younger athletes filling the roster, the team has a chance for a lot of improvement this season.

“I’ve been really impressed with the number of girls that have come this year to the summer stuff,” Stava said. “We’ve had a lot of freshmen and sophomores that have come and it’s been good to get to know the underclassmen. I think there’s a lot of potential to do a lot of great things this year. I’m just really excited to see how the season will go and all the great things we can all accomplish.”

Stava, who ran a personal best 20:28.9 at the state meet last year, will be looked at as a role model for the underclassmen on the team. Stava saw continuous improvement throughout the 2021 season.

“If you stick with it and work hard, you’re going to see those types of improvements,” McFadden said. “Sam is a perfect example, that she’s gotten better and better each year. She’s someone we’re going to look towards as being a leader this year and also continue improving her running.”

The girls’ season will begin on Sept. 1 at Concordia University.