Kearney High awaits playoff showdown with Millard South

Kearney High faces a tough task in its first playoff game, facing a Millard South team in prime form.

The Patriots have a 5-4 record, but what seems as only slightly above average on paper undersells the story of the season. Millard South went 4-0 in its district, and three of its losses were without senior quarterback Camden Kozeal, a Vanderbilt baseball commit.

Kozeal is a standout on the gridiron as well, throwing 14 touchdowns in his abbreviated regular season, while also leading the team in rushing yards per game. His five rushing touchdowns are tied for the team lead with Nolan Feller.

While his counting stats are impressive, his efficiency is even more remarkable. Kozeal has completed 64% of his passes and has a 122.9 passer rating on the season.

“You’re gonna have to find a way to get him tackled, you can’t let him scramble,” Kearney High head coach Brandon Cool said. “You have to get multiple guys there, because he breaks a lot of tackles on film.”

With Millard South liking option concepts with Kozeal, Kearney will be in open-field tackle situations with one defender responsible for bringing him down. Cool noted that staying disciplined is crucial to making that play.

On the defense, the Patriots run a base 4-4, with a three-lineman front. The unit likes to clog the middle, and force plays to the outside, where the speediest players reside.

Cool also anticipates new blitz packages in the game that haven’t been seen on film, forcing on-the-fly adjustments depending on the situation.

While the Patriots are in their best stretch since Kozeal’s return, with the lone loss coming in overtime against powerhouse Omaha Westside, the Bearcats are also benefactors of a strong finish.

In its last two games, Kearney has outscored its opponents 80-10, only allowing a touchdown in the late fourth quarter of the blowout finale against Norfolk.

“We wanted to get everything on all cylinders before the playoffs,” Cool said. “We’re going to rely on all of our experiences from the first nine games to help us in the playoffs.”

Cool said the team’s improvements on offense has been consistency and establishing a solid run-pass balance. On defense, the Bearcats are doing a better job of rushing the alleys and tackling, which is key with the playoff atmosphere and the looming cold weather.

On special teams, Kearney has been excellent at winning the field position battle.

The combination of talented teams on runs sets up for an electric playoff atmosphere at Foster Field on Friday.

“Our kids put themselves in the position to host a home game,” Cool said. “At the beginning of the year, with our inexperience coming back, for our kids to put themselves in that position is a credit to our kids and what they’ve done.”