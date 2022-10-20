Kearney falls to Lincoln Southeast in HAC consolation game

KEARNEY — Kearney High lost its consolation match in the HAC Volleyball Tournament, falling 3-1 to Lincoln Southeast Wednesday night at KHS.

The Bearcats won a spirited Set 2, but were outmatched in the other sets.

“We weren’t ourselves, we didn’t play like we were capable of,” Kearney head coach Theisen Anderson said. “I don’t know what happened, we weren’t focused and engaged and it was disappointing, but we’ll rally back.”

The first set was tight early, but Southeast (15-19) finished the set on a 12-4 run, closing with a 25-17 win after being tied at 13 earlier.

In the second set, the Bearcats (15-16) jumped out to an opening lead, but eventually the Knight battled back to take an 18-15 advantage. After a timeout, Kearney was re-energized and rattled off five straight points.

Southeast didn’t go away quietly, tying the game back at 22. Sophie Vanderbeek and Tatum Rusher put away the final points, winning the set 25-23 for Kearney.

“We were determined to win,” Anderson said. “We got up there and took big aggressive swings and that’s ultimately what helped us.”

The loss awoke Southeast, who tore through the third set, leading by double digits on its way to an eventual 25-16 victory.

Set 4 saw similar urgency, with Southeast going up 19-9. Kearney fought back, closing to 22-18, but it was too late as the Knights rattled off three straight for the 25-18 win.

“We have to come into practice ready to work on things and stay positive,” Anderson said. “I’ve kind of taken winning and losing off the table, as I’m more focused on playing competitive and playing like ourselves and what we’re capable of.”

For playing like themselves, Anderson hopes to see more of the good passing, clutch defense, big swings and pressure at the net and on the service line that he saw in set two.

With districts next week, Anderson has found the mindset he wants to attack it with.