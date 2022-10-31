Kearney Catholic wins district with hard-fought sweep

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic is back for more.

The Stars officially earned the chance to avenge their state championship loss from a year ago by sweeping Ogallala on Saturday to win the C1 District 10 championship.

The team got its most crucial win yet with a hard-fought, team-first performance.

Londyn Carnes led the way with 10 kills, but Aibrey Mandernach and Payton Dzingle followed closely behind with eight and seven kills respectively.

Margaret Haarberg stepped up big at the service line with two aces, Callie Squiers added two crucial blocks and Jenna Kruse had 32 serve receptions, by far the most on the team.

“We’ve definitely had some ups and downs, but we put it together at the best time to make the best run,” KCHS head coach Kris Conner said. “This week we had three players out that were pretty sick, and I was glad when all three walked in the gym today. They were pretty gassed at the end there so I was glad we kept it to three sets.”

Despite the sweep, the match was tightly contested throughout.

Ogallala led 15-11 in the first set before Kearney Catholic rattled off five unanswered points to take its first lead. The Stars kept the momentum up to lead 22-18.

Ogallala answered with a five point run, grabbing a 23-22 lead, but a hit out of bounds tied the score. Kearney Catholic didn’t look back after that, with a Dzingle kill ending the set.

The second set was all Stars, with Kearney Catholic leading by as many as nine points during its 25-19 victory.

In the third set, the score rarely went away from a tie, with the teams alternating points from 8-8 to 14-14. The teams then switched to trading 2-0 runs, eventually landing at 22-22.

The Stars took the initiative, going up 24-22, but a serve in the net gave possession back to Ogallala. During a crucial rally, Mandernach had the right touch on a tip for the win, shooting the Stars into state.

“One thing we’ve been talking about a lot is when you get to the end of the game do not go in safe mode,” Conner said. “Even in practice when we’re doing a drill we have to finish strong. It can be scary, but you can’t think about the fear of missing, you have to think about making the play,”

In the state tournament, Kearney Catholic will run into a familiar foe Wednesday, facing Grand Island Central Catholic. The Stars lost 3-1 to the Crusaders in late September.

“I am not excited about it happening so quickly, I wish it was the next week, but everybody has the same schedule,” Conner said. “We know a lot about them already, but they also know a lot about us. … We’re going to need to find the plays and ways to surprise them, but we have the potential to do well against them. We just need to believe in ourselves.”