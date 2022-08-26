Kearney Catholic volleyball wins first match of season against Scotus

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic, runner-up a year ago in Class C1 volleyball, had another strong start to its season, defeating Scotus Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, Thursday night at Cope Coliseum.

The Stars won the first two sets, but momentum shifted to the Shamrocks in the third. Timely errors and mishaps cost KCHS the sweep, but the Stars rebounded in the fourth set.

“I was glad to see us come back in that third set and kind of set the tone for the fourth set,” Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner said. “I like the fight that I saw. That’s important how we respond and they responded pretty well.”

KCHS started the match off strong, taking control early. After a period of back-and-forth play, the Stars put their mark on the first set, finishing on a 9-3 run to take it 25-15.

The second set was much of the same, with Kearney Catholic taking an early 9-5 lead. The Shamrocks stayed within striking distance, but never overpowered the Stars, who took a 2-0 lead with the 25-17 win.

The teams were tied 3-3 to start the third set, but Scotus outscored KCHS 18-6 to take a 21-9 lead. The Stars finished on a 10-4 run, but it wasn’t enough, as Scotus escaped 25-19.

“I was really impressed with our first two sets,” Conner said. “I thought our serve receive was decent, our attack efficiency was good and then we had a huge drop off that third set. We had a lot of hitting errors and passing errors. You put those two together and it’s not going to be good.”

The fourth set started similarly to the previous two, with the teams tied 8-8. KCHS scored six straight to take a 14-8 lead, but the Shamrocks withstood the storm, going on a 9-2 run to take control.

Once again, Kearney Catholic was up for the challenge, finishing the match on a 9-2 run to win the final set 25-19.

Two players were key for KCHS in the victory.

“I loved the way Londyn Carnes stepped up in that fourth set,” Conner said. “I think we went to her three or four times in a row. She put that ball up, was aggressive with it and hit some smart shots. She’s a first-year middle, so I was really proud of the way she played."

Conner also cited Callie Squiers for doing a great job running the offense for her first night as setter.

"She’s a big player for us,” she said.

The Stars are looking to continue improving and clean a few things up with a home triangular against St. Cecilia and Aquinas up next on Saturday.

“I saw some good improvements tonight from where we were this summer for sure,” Conner said. “For us it’ll just be making our serve receive as solid as we can.”