Kearney Catholic volleyball has new faces, same expectations

KEARNEY — Last season, Kearney Catholic had great success, going 33-5 in the regular season before falling in the Class C1 Championship volleyball game to Lincoln Lutheran.

Despite losing three seniors to graduation, the sky’s the limit for the Stars in 2022.

“This summer we’ve just had really great chemistry and we have so much fun together,” senior defensive specialist Jenna Kruse said. “I’m excited to see how much closer we can get.”

Last season, the team’s mantra was “expectations,” building on the prestigious tradition of the program to raise the standards of everybody’s play and what teammates expect of each other.

“We know what Kearney Catholic’s past has been and we want to keep that going,” junior outside hitter Margaret Haarberg said. “Keep those younger girls knowing what is possible and bringing them up to keep that tradition going.”

This season’s mantra is not yet chosen, but the team is open to changing it over the year, perfect for a group that has to roll with the punches with newcomers entering starting spots.

“I love being competitive and I love the whole challenge of it,” head coach Kris Conner said. “Whether I have six starters returning or only a few. I love piecing together what we have to do to be the best us.”

Kruse is the lone senior on the squad, and will be the defensive leader. She wanted to switch to libero, but the coach believes defensive specialist is the best spot for her, with Kruse willing to fill the role to help the team.

Haarberg got valuable experience last season and has earned earned the role of the offensive leader for 2022.

Filling the open roles, junior Callie Squiers has switched from middle blocker to setter, and junior Aibrey Mandernach switched from middle blocker to outside hitter. Mandernach is expected to co-pilot the offense alongside Haarberg.

Despite both girls standing 6-foot, the middle will not lose height, with 6-foot-2 junior Londyn Carnes taking over a middle blocker role, and 5-7 sophomore middle blocker Payton Dzingle also drew praise from her teammates.

The area Conner sees as having the most room for improvement is defense and serve reception, which will likely be the difference between a solid season and an amazing one.

This season, the Stars are looking forward to a championship rematch with Lincoln Lutheran, with that being a budding rivalry. Despite Lutheran dropping to C2, the teams likely will face off in the Centennial Conference tournament.

Teams in C1 that Conner highlighted were Grand Island Central Catholic, St. Paul, Minden and Sidney.

The team opens its season at home against Columbus Scotus on Thursday.