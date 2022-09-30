Kearney Catholic volleyball gets past Ord on Senior Honors Night

KEARNEY — Before Thursday’sgame, Kearney Catholic honored coach Kris Conner and lone senior Jenna Kruse in a ceremony for Conner’s 700th win and Kruse’s senior honors night.

After a crop of emotional speeches, the Stars showcased just how much Conner and Kruse have meant to the program with a standout win.

Conner moved Kruse to libero for the night, where she played an important role in the 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 win over Ord..

“She’s a team player. If I asked her to be a middle blocker she would do it,” Connor said “The kids look up to her and they respect her, she’s a good person to have in that role.”

Kruse had a team-high 13 digs in the game.

Kearney Catholic came out swinging in the first set, starting with a 6-0 run, and closed with a 5-0 run led by serves from Margaret Haarberg.

Ord fired back in a tightly contested second set. The teams switched leads throughout the period, and eventually the game became knotted up at 20 apiece. KCHS inched ahead 23-21, but an ace serve and a long spike tied the game back up for Ord.

With Ord holding a one-point advantage, a Kearney Catholic spike bounced off the antenna, tying the game up for Ord.

The Stars found their momentum back in the third set, opening on a 13-3 run. However, like the Tuesday game, Ord fired back with a late run of its own, getting within striking distance of 20-16.

This time, Kearney Catholic weathered the storm, with Callie Squiers’ ace serve, and a lengthy rally culminating an a powerful Payton Dzingle kill.

Ord made another late run, clawing back to 24-21, but Dzingle was there to put the set away for the Stars.

“We had some kids step in off the bench and play consistently for us,” Conner said. “We didn’t make a lot of errors.”

The fourth set was reminiscent of the second, being a back-and-forth affair. Ord typically controlled the lead, but big offense by Dzingle and Londyn Carnes with key sets from Squiers gave Kearney Catholic a two-point advantage. The Chanticleers stomped back with a 3-0 run, getting a late 23-22 lead.

A big two-handed kill to the right side by Haarberg gave possession back to Kearney Catholic, where it closed out the game’s final two points. An Aibrey Mandernach kill and a serve return out of bounds won the night for the Stars.

“Aibrey and Margaret controlled the ball well tonight,” Conner said. “Overall, I think this is one of their best games together. You need to have outsides who know where to place the ball and when to bring it”

Mandernach had a team-high 17 kills with Haarberg and Dzingle both notching 10. Dzingle led the team with a .471 percentage, with Mandernach following with a solid .359.

Squiers had 42 assists, being consistent throughout the whole match.

Kearney Catholic stays at home Tuesday for a matchup with Amherst.