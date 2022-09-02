 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney Catholic ties for fifth at GICC golf meet

  • 0

GRAND ISLAND — Broken Bow rolled to a 20-stroke victory at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational on Thursday.

The defending Class B champions shot a 353 to while Minden (373) edged Columbus Scotus by two strokes for second place. Adams Central was fourth while Kearney Catholic tied for fifth with a 412.

Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt shot a 74 to claim medalist honors. Camryn Johnson of Broken Bow was second with a 78.

Minden’s Kalynn Jorgensen finished seveth with a 79 and Kearney Catholic’s Taylor McGuire was ninth, shooting a 90.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News