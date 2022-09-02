Kearney Catholic ties for fifth at GICC golf meet

GRAND ISLAND — Broken Bow rolled to a 20-stroke victory at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational on Thursday.
The defending Class B champions shot a 353 to while Minden (373) edged Columbus Scotus by two strokes for second place. Adams Central was fourth while Kearney Catholic tied for fifth with a 412.
Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt shot a 74 to claim medalist honors. Camryn Johnson of Broken Bow was second with a 78.
Minden’s Kalynn Jorgensen finished seveth with a 79 and Kearney Catholic’s Taylor McGuire was ninth, shooting a 90.