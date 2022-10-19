Kearney Catholic sweeps regular season finale against Overton

OVERTON — Kearney Catholic stepped up in its last regular season match, sweeping Overton 25-20, 27-25, 25-16 in Overton’s annual “Pink Out” game.

The Stars (23-7) were without one of their key pieces, with Margaret Haarberg dealing with a dislocated shoulder. The team was up to the task without her with Maleigha Johnson filling her role and excelling.

“The nice thing about (Johnson) is that she can be a six-rotation serve receiver and controls the balls well,” Kearney Catholic head coach Kris Conner said.

The team effort was strong up front, with the Stars getting a season-high 12 blocks.

“We served fairly aggressive and served well,” Conner said. “A lot of times they were out of system, we could cheat a little bit more on the block and get in better position”

The first set was a breakaway victory for Kearney Catholic, but Overton (25-4), the Fort Kearny Conference champion, showed up with a big response in set No. 2.

The set was tight, with tie scores for much of the middle and late portions. The Stars pulled ahead 23-21 after a a block by Londyn Carnes, but Overton scored the next two to tie it at 23.

The game went into extra points, after a hit out of bounds tied the game at 25. From there, Kearney Catholic took care of business, finishing the Eagles with a Payton Dzingle spike.

“We could’ve taken the safe route but we did a great job staying aggressive on offense and controlling the ball at the end,” Conner said.

The Stars did not let the third set get as close, leading for good after taking control 5-4 early.

A 7-2 run put the set out of reach, as Carnes drove home the winner, 25-16.

For Overton, JoKee Ryan and Natalie Wood had 13 kills each. Ryan also tied for the team lead in digs with 13, sharing that mark with Ashlyn Florell. Florell led the team with 30 assists.

The win gives Kearney Catholic a strong piece to build on headed into the postseason.

“It should put some confidence in their systems,” Conner said. “We talked about finishing strong at the end of the season and going into subs on a high note. We’ve played good teams and played consistently.”