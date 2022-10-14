Kearney Catholic sweeps Broken Bow as end of regular season looms near

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic swept Broken Bow 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 Thursday night in its first action since the Centennial Conference Tournament where the Stars lost two matches.

“I thought we put up a pretty consistent serve tonight and got them out of system, especially in the last couple sets,” said KCHS coach Kris Conner. “I was really impressed with our serving. Overall, I’m just happy with the way our offense looked, I thought we played some good defense and did some good things. Broken Bow has a nice team.”

After playing from behind for most of the first set and facing an 18-16 deficit, the Kearney Catholic attack started rolling. The Stars (20-8) finished on a 9-1 run and carried that momentum into the second set.

KCHS held a 20-11 lead in the second set before the momentum slowed. Broken Bow stormed back to cut into the deficit, but the Stars ultimately held on.

“We kind of traded points there back-and-forth,” Conner said. “You hate to see when you get that lead and in that second set we kind of let them get back.

"That’s volleyball. You just have to weather the downs and know that up is coming. You can’t get too frustrated and I thought they did a better job tonight of holding composure and playing with some confidence.”

The match was finished off with kills from juniors Londyn Carnes and Aibrey Mandernach.

The Stars’ junior hitters played a key role as KCHS exhibited a multi-faceted attack.

“Margaret Haarberg hit like .375 in the first set,” Conner said. “That’s just huge when your outsides can take control and hit effectively. She had a good night offensively.”

Getting closer to postseason play, Kearney Catholic feels confident in its ability to make a run. With high expectations and goals, the sweep over Broken Bow was the first step in bringing energy into the next few weeks.

“This is what I was hoping would happen,” Conner said. “You just hope that we start firing on all cylinders because I know when we do we’re as tough as anybody in C!. It’s going to take a team effort. I don’t think we’re a one person all-star team. Whichever six is on the court, everybody has to kick in. When we’re all consistent and in a good frame of mind I think we’re tough.”

KCHS will play again on Saturday in a triangular against North Platte and Sidney before wrapping up the regular season at Overton on Tuesday.