Kearney Catholic softball wins big on Senior Night

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic ended a four-game losing streak with a 10-2 win over Lexington on Senior Night Thursday.

“I want to carry this win,” Stars coach Sydnee Tidwell said. “This was our first complete, from start-to-finish game where everything that we did was what we have been practicing. We finally put all the little pieces together. I just want to keep this rolling and keep the confidence there.”

The excitement began in the second inning when Morgan Ourada hit a triple to center field, allowing Raegan Ruyle to run in for the score. Following a single from Ava Boldt, Ourada made it home to give Kearney Catholic a 2-0 lead through two innings.

In the top of the third, Lexington got two runs from Daniela Solis and Monica Campos. The tie score didn’t last for long, as Lexi Keim, Ruyle and Tessa Colling scored to put the Stars up 5-2.

Kearney Catholic (10-12) continued to find success at bat in the fourth, with five runs to take a 10-2 lead. KCHS wrapped up the contest in five innings, finishing the evening with 10 hits.

“The girls had a lot to prove and they had a lot of energy coming into this game,” Tidwell said. “We’ve had a couple good practices this week, so playing good softball against a good softball team is always a win.”

Keim, Colling and Ruyle each finished with two runs. Ourada had a team-high four RBIs, along with two hits and a run.

After the season is over, Kearney Catholic will be losing several seniors from the varsity squad in Lauren Marker, Kyleigh Seim, Keim and Boldt. The team got a major boost versus Lexington, as Keim returned to the catcher position after being out with injury.

“Communication was there, we were disciplined at the plate and our pitcher was throwing lights out,” Tidwell said. “A big, huge win for us was getting to have Lexi Keim back in her role as catcher. Getting her back tonight was such a big motivator for our girls because we had our complete team back together finally.”

As the team co-ops with Amherst, the Stars also had some seniors playing their first season of high school softball. With a constant barrage of games, the players and coaches had to work hard to stay on the same page.

“We have pretty much a split between Amherst and Kearney Catholic,” Tidwell said. “All of the Amherst girls, this is their first year. It’s tough because it’s a pretty fast-paced schedule and if you’re not ready for it then it’ll hit you right in the face. They’ve dealt with that really well, making huge adjustments. Our Kearney Catholic seniors have obviously been here for four years. They’ve been through it and are kind of seasoned vets.”

The Stars will be participating at the Adams Central Invitational on Saturday, where they will first play Wayne (10-5) at 10 a.m.

Kearney High suffered another sweep on Thursday, losing 7-6 and 15-6 at Grand Island.

The first half saw a high-scoring start, with the game being 4-3 in favor of the Islanders after just two innings. The teams exchanged runs for the rest of the game, with the early one run advantage being the difference in the end.

Kearney had the tying run on third with two outs in the top of the sixth, but Grand Island pitcher Braelyn Sindelar got a clutch strikeout to end the frame.

Adriana Cabello was the winning pitcher for the Islanders, throwing 5.1 innings with two strikeouts.

Grace Sievers led the Bearcats with 4 RBIs off two doubles.

In the second half, Grand Island’s nine runs in the first two innings were the difference. The Islanders had 11 hits in the contest, and took advantage of seven Kearney errors.

Jaidyn Walford hit two home runs and two doubles for Grand Island, leading the team with seven RBIs.

Sievers again bolstered the Bearcat offense with a home run and four RBIs.

Kearney next has a road doubleheader against Hastings.