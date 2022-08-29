Kearney Catholic softball team goes 2-1 at Holdrege Invite

HOLDREGE — Reagan Ruyle struck out the final batter with runners at second and third to save an 11-10 win over Hastings/Adams Central, giving Kearney Catholic a 2-1 record in Saturday’s Holdrege Invitational.

The Stars (7-2) also beat Minden, 17-6, but lost to McCook, 10-9.

Against the HAC Liberty/Storm, the Stars led 9-2 after 2½ innings. But HAC scored five in the third and three in the sixth before the game ended on a time limit.

Ruyle also led the offense, going 3 for 4 with a double and a home run and four RBIs. Payton Cast added a solo home run and a single. Tessa Colling and Kyleigh Seim had two hits each for Kearney Catholic.

Isabel Raburn went 3 for 4 with two doubles to lead HAC.

In a 17-6, four-inning win over Minden, Ruyle hit another home run, going 4 for 4 with two RBIs while Colling was 2 for 3 with five RBIs. Seim had two hits with a triple, while Lexi Keim and Lauren Marker connected for a pair of hits. Ruyle was the winning pitcher, striking out four in four innings.

Against McCook, the Stars rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth but couldn’t catch the Bison as the game ended on a time limit. The Stars were limited to four hits.

Bearcats go 0-3 in LincolnLINCOLN — Kearney High fell to 2-8 on the year after losing three games Saturday at the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament.

Norfolk defeated the Bearcats 10-2, while Millard West prevailed 12-0 and Lincoln Pius X won 5-1. It was the Thunderbolts’ third win over Kearney this year.

Pius only had a two-hit advantage, but the Thunderbolts had five extra-base hits including a home run. Brooklyn Amend and Aleah Chamberlin had two hits each for Kearney but all seven of Kearney’s hits were singles.

Norfolk out-hit Kearney 11-5 with the Panthers connecting for a home run and three doubles. Hannah Schall had two doubles to lead Kearney’s offense.

Millard west dispatched Kearney in three innings with Grace Sivers getting Kearney’s only hit. The Wildcats had nine hits, including two home runs, a triple and three doubles..