Kearney Catholic softball suffers first shutout loss of the season

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic suffered its fourth straight loss Thursday night, falling 12-0 to Hastings in three innings.

The Stars started the season off 8-3, but have had a tough stretch of games over the last week. In its last four outings, KCHS has only scored six runs, compared to 42 from its opponents.

“I want to see them play together as a team,” said Kearney Catholic coach Sydnee Tidwell. “We’re not working well as a unit. They have to communicate with each other to be successful, and that’s been something we’ve discussed every single game.”

Following the loss, Tidwell had a long talk with her team about expectations going forward.

“We talked about if we cannot take what we do well in practice and translate it into a game, then it’s going to be a really long end to our season,” Tidwell said.

Kearney Catholic fell behind early, with Hastings scoring six runs in the first inning. KCHS couldn’t recover, as the Tigers (10-6) added two more runs in the second and finished the game off with four in the third.

For the first time this season, the Stars were shut out and failed to connect for a hit in the three-inning game.

“I think the trust in themselves is gone at this point and we have to work really, really hard to get that back,” Tidwell said. “Once that comes back, our bats will come alive again. We’re just not trusting ourselves right now.”

KCHS will be back in action on Saturday at the Cozad Invitational. The Stars will play St. Paul (9-3) in the first round.

“We try to get better each game and try to make some sort of progress each game we play,” Tidwell said. “We’re really pushing focusing on one pitch at a time, one play at a time and hopefully we can find some success in those situations.”