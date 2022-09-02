 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney Catholic softball suffers back-to-back losses

GENOA — Aquinas and Twin River handed Kearney Catholic back-to-back losses Thursday afternoon in Genoa.

The Stars (8-5), who scored averaged 12 runs per game through the first 11 games, scored three runs Thursday in a 9-2 loss to Aquinas and a 10-1 loss to Twin River.

Aquinas scored six runs in the fourth to break open a one-run game. The Stars were limited to four hits, all singles. Three crucial errors hurt Kearney Catholic’s cause.

The Stars out-hit Twin River 5-3 but nine Twin River collected nine walks to make its hits more effective.

Kyleigh Seim’s single scored Reagan Ruyle, who had tripled, for the Stars’ only run.

