Kearney Catholic softball shines in season opener, Kearney High falls in doubleheader

KEARNEY — Kearney High lost both games in its season-opening doubleheader Thursday against Lincoln Pius X.

The Bearcats fell 9-5 in the first game and 11-3 in its second.

In the 9-5 loss, Haidyn Skeen led the Bearcats with two hits and two RBIs in three at bats. The five Kearney High runs were scored by Lauren Schmeits, Adyn Mccaslin, Jaylin Harsh, Kelsey Hatcher and Kami Kaskie.

The Thunderbolts took control early, scoring eight runs in the first three innings. Skylar Mailander and Elle Ackermann led the charge as Mailander finished with two runs, two hits and two RBIs. Ackermann had three hits, one run and one RBI.

In the second game, KHS fell behind 6-0 after two innings. The group cut into the deficit with three runs in the fourth inning, but couldn’t slow down the Pius offense.

Hannah Schall, Kaylee Harsh and Grace Sievers scored for the Bearcats. Even though both teams had eight hits, Kearney High failed to convert them into runs.

Kearney High will be on the road again Monday against North Platte.

Stars cruise past Ord

Kearney Catholic rolled to a 15-6 win in its season opener at Ord. A strong sixth inning featuring seven runs helped the Stars pull away.

KCHS shined on all fronts, with eight players scoring. Along with pitching every inning, Raegan Ruyle finished with two runs, two hits and five RBIs. Tessa Colling and Claire Kreutzer had three runs each. Lexi Keim and Payton Cast crossed the plate twice and Lacey Maciejewski, Kyleigh Seim and Ava Boldt added an additional run.

Ord was led by Jocelyn Hinrichs with two runs and one RBI. The Chanticleers entered the sixth inning only down two scores.

Kearney Catholic will have its home opener Monday in a triangular with Centennial and St. Cecilia.