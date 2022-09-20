Kearney Catholic softball competitive, but falls to tough St. Cecilia team

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic suffered its ninth loss in the last 10 games on Monday, losing to Hastings St. Cecilia, 7-3.

It was a similar score to earlier in the season when St. Cecilia beat KCHS 8-4.

“I thought we played great,” Kearney Catholic coach Sydnee Tidwell said. “When we play St. Cecilia it’s just always an overly competitive game for whatever reason. We came to compete. Sometimes we can lay down and die in the third or fourth inning, but we didn’t and kept putting runs up in the sixth. I’m pretty proud of the girls for that effort tonight.”

The young KCHS roster is still trying to find its groove after starting 8-3.

St. Cecilia (18-2) first got on the board in the third inning with runs from Izzy Kvols and Grace Ganatra. Kearney Catholic responded with Tessa Colling earning a two-out walk that was followed by back-to-back singles by Reagan Ruyl and Payton Cast that scored Colling.

The Hawkettes found their rhythm batting in the fourth inning, hammering several balls deep for doubles. Audrey Rossow started the party with a line drive deep to center field.

Following runs from Paisley Mangers and Kvols, Jordan Head finished the scoring with a deep hit to right field, resulting in a run from Kyler Weidner.

St. Cecilia continued its success in the fifth with two more runs to take a 7-1 lead.

The Stars’ Lauren Marker sparked the crowd at Patriot Park in the bottom of the fifth, smashing a double to left field. But the Stars failed to capitalize, stranding Marker at second.

“We get runners on and we can’t leave them out there,” Tidwell said. “We have to figure out a way to move them around the bases and score those runs when we do get on base. Finding a way to do that has been a thorn in our side all season.”

Lexi Keim and Marker scored runs for KCHS in the sixth and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the large deficit. Ruyle pitched all seven innings for Kearney Catholic, along with getting two hits and an RBI.

“She’s carrying the team,” Tidwell said. “We just got our backup pitcher back and we’re waiting on our other freshman pitcher to get back from her ankle injury. We just want to support her more and let her have some innings off when we have a chance.”

The Stars will be back in action at Patriot Park on Thursday facing Lexington. The teams last met on Aug. 30, with the Minutemaids winning 13-4.

“Lexington was a tough team last time,” Tidwell said. “I don’t think that we respected their catcher enough. We kind of got a little lazy on our base running and we’ve really tightened that up at practice. If we can go compete like we did tonight, then I don’t think we’ll have an issue on Senior Night.”