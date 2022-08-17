Kearney Catholic softball builds on success, co-ops with Amherst

KEARNEY — After a 30-8 season in 2021, and a third straight trip to the state tournament, Kearney Catholic softball is getting extra help for its 2022 season.

The Stars are co-oping with Amherst, adding extra talent to a roster with six returning letter winners.

Leading the charge is senior catcher Alexis Keim. Keim led the Stars in on-base percentage with a .530 mark, and her .440 batting average finished second on the team. Keim showed her versatility in the field with a .974 fielding percentage, and was a force on the basepaths with 12 stolen bases and 47 runs scored.

The biggest bat returning is senior first baseman Lauren Marker. Last season, Marker hit a team-high eight home runs. She finished second on the team with a .794 slugging percentage, helped by her 13 doubles and 40 RBIs.

In the field, Marker was as reliable as they come, with an outstanding .991 fielding percentage, providing an important boost for the Stars’ defense to get outs early and often.

Among the players looking to make a big leap this season is senior utility Kyleigh Sam, who can play multiple positions and had 10 hits in her 33 at-bats last season. Junior outfielders Lacey Maciejewski and Whitney Uelman will look to lead a unit that lost two starters to graduation. And on the mound, Kami Kaskie is the lone returning pitcher for Kearney Catholic. She won one game and notching two saves in her 10 appearances in 2021.

Notable early matchups on the schedule include the Kearney Catholic triangular on Monday where the Stars host Centennial and Hastings St. Cecilia. Last season, the Stars lost their first two games against St. Cecilia, but won the final matchup in the playoffs.

The season opens on Thursday with a matchup against Ord, a team that scored one run against Kearney Catholic in its two losses last season.