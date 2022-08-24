Kearney Catholic softball bounces back against Centura-Central Valley

CAIRO. — After suffering its first loss of the season Monday night at the hands of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic rebounded with a 13-5 win at Centura-Central Valley on Tuesday.

The Stars started and finished with a flurry, scoring nine runs through the first four innings and topping the evening off with a four-run seventh inning.

Raegan Ruyle led the way for KCHS, pitching all seven innings and finishing with three runs and hits. Lexi Keim had an impactful night as well, with two runs, two hits and three RBIs.

Also tallying two runs were Lauren Marker and Payton Cast. Tessa Colling, Ava Boldt, Lacey Maciejewski and Alyssa Lodge added one score apiece.

The high-powered Stars, who have scored 10-plus runs in three of their first four games, will face Hershey in a doubleheader Thursday at Patriot Park.