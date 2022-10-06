Kearney Catholic ready to get back on track after two straight losses

KEARNEY — Following two straight blowout losses, Kearney Catholic has another tough opponent this week in 5-1 Ord.

The Stars lost to Amherst 34-7 in Week 5 and St. Cecilia 49-7 in Week 6, moving their record to .500 after a 3-1 start.

While the team has faced struggles as of late, they still believe they can improve and get back on the right track.

“We get to see it on film that we control some of the things that have been happening to us by not doing the basic things that we need to do,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “A lot of it is us, and we have to get us fixed.”

In the loss at St. Cecilia a week ago, the Stars only had 152 yards of total offense, while giving up 462.

The KCHS defense will have to stiffen this week as Ord has 1,670 rushing yards through six games. The Chanticleers tend to move the ball on the ground, with only 557 passing yards.

With 278.3 rushing yards per game, Ord has enforced its will on opposing defenses. Junior running back Trent McCain has done the brunt of the work with 854 yards on the ground and 10 rushing touchdowns.

“We just need to know their formations and what they like to do,” Harvey said. “They want to get in spread formations, but they want to run the football. We need to have our young men understand that they primarily want to run the football. No matter what the formation is, they want to establish the running game. We just have to be able to understand that’s what they want to do and just do our assignments, jobs and execute the game plan this week.”

On defense, Ord senior Ryan Gabriel is a player to look out for, with 64 tackles, five of them being for loss.

With a younger roster, the Stars have had challenges adjusting to the speed of real-time play. This week, they’re focusing on the basics.

“The message this week is just to keep improving on the fundamentals,” Harvey said. “There’s some things that each and every team wants to get better at and we just need to get better at some fundamental things, controlling what we can control and tackling. That’s the focus this week for our team.”

With only four games left in the season, Kearney Catholic is looking to find its footing.

“When things start falling apart it’s easy to blame, complain and defend,” Harvey said. “We just need to make sure that we don’t fall into that trip. We need to block out the outside noise and take care of what needs to be done internally so we can get better.”

The Stars and Chanticleers will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Miles Field.