Kearney Catholic places second at Cozad Invitational

COZAD — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second Thursday at the Cozad Invitational.

The Stars won six events to score 97 points. Gothenburg won the six-team meet with 117.5 points.

For the Stars, Rosalyn Roggasch was a double winner, claiming the gold medals in the 100-meter dash (13.58 seconds) and triple jump (35 feet, 1/2 inch). Peyton Dzingle won the 200 (26.29), Margaret Haarberg won the high jump (5-3) and Ashley Keck won the long jump (16-4) for KCHS.

An all-freshman relay team of Elisa Nikkila, Ella Kucera, Alex Sobotka and Ava Watts won the 4x800 relay (11.57.47).

In the boys division, the Stars’ Zebediah Black was a double-winner, sweeping the long jump (19-6) and triple Jump (38-10 1/2). Kearney Catholic score 63 points and finished sixth in the boys’ team race.

BOYS

Team Scores — 1, Broken Bow 134.5. 2, Cozad 95. 3, Gothenburg 88. 4, Ogallala 84. 5, Minden 77.5. 6, Kearney Catholic 63.

Event Winners — 100: Nolan Wetovick, COZ, 11.75. 200: Jesus Flores, BB, 23.73. 400: Caiden Castillo, OG, 52.96. 800: Reagan Emerson, OG, 2:10.14. 1,600: Daine Wardyn, BB, 4:39.71. 3,200: Abel Flores, GO, 11:05.28. 100HH: Zane Eggleston, BB, 16.12. 300IH: Cameron Zink, OG, 41.01. 4x100: Cozad 45.25. 4x400: Broken Bow 3:41.26. 4x800: Broken Bow 9:45.90. Shot Put: Sawyer Bumgarner, BB, 50-6 1/4. Discus: Jaden Vollerweider, COZ, 142-0. High Jump: Monty Brooks-Follmer, COZ, 5-11. Pole Vault: Jake Burge, GO, 13-3. Long Jump: Zebediah Black, KC, 19-6. Triple Jump: Black 38-10 1/2.

GIRLS

Team Scores — 1, Gothenburg 117.5. 2, Kearney Catholic 97. 3, Broken Bow 92.5. 4, Ogallala 82. 5, Minden 66. 6, Cozad 53.

Event Winners — 100: Rosalyn Roggasch, KC, 13.58. 200: Payton Dzingle, KC, 26.29. 400: Tayden Kirchner, OG, 1:03.69. 800: Brianna Quinn, BB, 2:31.98. 1,600: Lindee Henning, OG, 5:33.02. 3,200: Hannah Dooley, MIN, 14:41.52. 100HH: Aubrey O’Hare, GO, 17.59. 300LH: Karyn Burkholder, COZ, 48.77. 4x100: Ogallala 51.95. 4x400: Broken Bow 4:08.59. 4x800: Kearney Catholic (Elisa Nikkila, Ella Kucera, Alex Sobotka, Ava Watts) 11:57.47. Shot Put: Kya Scott, BB, 35-3 3/4. Discus: Madison Smith, GO, 128-0. High Jump: Margaret Haarberg, KC, 5-3. Pole Vault: Ashlyn Richeson, GO, 9-9. Long Jump: Ashley Keck, KC, 16-4. Triple Jump: Roggasch 35-0 1/2.