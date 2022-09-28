Kearney Catholic loses runs, match to GICC

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic fell 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18 to Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday night at Cope Coliseum in a match full of momentum swings.

In the second set, the Stars held a 22-16 advantage that evaporated and in the fourth set, a 16-16 stalemate morphed into a 23-16 Crusader lead.

“We have to learn to limit the runs and make some smarter choices,” Kearney Catholic head coach Kris Conner said. “We had some communication issues, and volleyball’s on a small court so we have to be more talkative and know each other’s tendencies better.”

Aibrey Mandernach led the Stars with 15 kills, with Londyn Carnes adding 13. Carnes and Payton Dzingle led the team with three blocks. Dzingle also had a strong attacking day, with eight kills at a .429 percentage.

Margaret Haarberg also impressed, having 10 kills and 22 digs.

It was Kearney Catholic with the comeback attempt in the first set. Grand Island Central Catholic had advantages of 6-2 and 9-5 that turned into a 14-12 lead for the Stars.

The Crusaders battled back to make it a 16-16 tie, before going on the deciding run. A 7-1 run put them up 23-17, which a late gasp turned into 23-21, but a timeout calmed the Crusader nerves to propel them to the set victory.

Kearney Catholic held the advantage for the first half of the second set, taking an early lead before a brief tie at 12, with another Stars run leading to a 22-16 edge. There, costly hitting errors and a charged-up Crusader team battled back with five straight points. Haarberg gave the Stars a chance to close it out, with a powerful spike giving them a 24-22 lead.

However, a double-hit and spike that went long knotted the set up at 24. The two sides exchanged points once more to keep it tied at 25, but a long spike gave the Crusaders the advantage in the deuce. A crafty second-hit spike claimed the set for Grand Island Central Catholic.

“We made some difficult shots where we didn’t do a good job of placing the ball or doing a harder shot or a power shot instead of just placing it in.” Connor said.

The third set was the most complete performance for the Stars. Kearney held a 5-point lead for the majority of the match, and survived a late 5-3 run by the Crusaders with a clutch kill to get the 25-22 win.

“We played decent defense and our serve reception was better,” Connor said. “When you’re passing in system it makes you look a lot better.”

Kearney Catholic used that momentum early in the fourth set, leading 12-8, but the Crusaders snuck back to tie it at 16. Then, for seven straight points, the Crusaders had the Stars’ number, rattling off the game-deciding run.

The Stars will look to regain the focus and smooth out the errors back home in Thursday’s match against Ord.

“It always comes down to serve receiving for us this year, just getting that consistency in communication and trying to read serves better.” Connor said.