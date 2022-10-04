Kearney Catholic loses district opener to McCook

HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic saw its softball season end Monday in a 10-2 defeat at the hands of McCook in the B-9 Subdistrict tournament.

In the closing game, the Stars learned firsthand just how fast a softball season speeds by.

“The seniors let the underclassmen know how fast it goes, and that one day it’s done and you won’t be able to put on your Stars jersey again,” Kearney Catholic head coach Sydnee Tidwell said. “Being aware of how fast it does go, we don’t have time for skill building, we have to work on that in the summertime.”

In the first year of consolidation between Kearney Catholic and Amherst, the team grew together over the season, building the foundation for future success in the partnership.

“We had some big downs in the middle of our season with major injuries to two of our seniors and our underclassmen really rallied around them,” Tidwell said. “Having girls from two different schools who’ve never played together before work together as a team is a tall order and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

McCook took advantage of pitching errors for its first runs in the top of the second. The Bison notched three straight hits to score their first run, before two scored on an at-bat that ended in a strikeout. A wild pitch and dropped third strike saw runners scamper home from third, and give McCook a three-run advantage.

Kearney Catholic had the first of its opportunities in the bottom of the second, with Reagan Ruyle leading off with a double to the outfield wall. McCook walked the bases loaded, but got two strikeouts to keep the threat at bay.

The Bison put two more runners across in the top of the third, taking advantage of two lead-off hits to produce offense.

The Stars got on the board on their first at-bat in the bottom of the third. Lexie Keim took a full-count pitch to dead center for a solo home run. Lauren Marker hit a bloop single to shallow right, and scored on an error in centerfield to cut the deficit to three. The Stars got runners at second and third, but stranded them with two strikeouts to end the inning.

“We’re very inexperienced at the bottom of our lineup,” Tidwell said. “We’re working on reading the situation, knowing what the pitcher’s been doing and things like that.”

McCook put across five runs in the following two innings, putting Kearney Catholic in threat of the mercy rule. The Stars had an opportunity to avoid ending the game early, with McCook walking the bases loaded with no outs, but two strikeouts and fielder’s choice at second concluded the game.

Kearney Catholic finished the season slightly beneath .500 with a 14-15 record.

“My coaching staff is beyond amazing and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them and we wouldn’t have been as successful if it wasn’t for them,” Tidwell said. “I’m super motivated headed into next year with the same staff and mostly the same girls.”

McCook (10-17) went on to defeat Lexington in the subdistrict championship game, 11-3.