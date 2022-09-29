Kearney Catholic looking to bounce back versus St. Cecilia after blowout loss

KEARNEY — After being blown out by Amherst 34-7 a week ago, Kearney Catholic (3-2) has lots to prove on Friday at St. Cecilia. Having given up over 250 yards on the ground in the last three contests, the Stars are expecting to be tested once again by the Bluehawks.

“Stopping the run just comes down to want to and physical toughness,” said Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey. “We told our young men after the Minden game that the blueprint on how to attack Kearney Catholic has been established and we’ve got to decide if we want to make that blueprint wrong. We just have to do our assignments.”

Kearney Catholic allowed 324 rushing yards in the Week 3 loss at Minden, 274 versus Milford and 254 on homecoming against Amherst.

St. Cecilia has breezed its way to a 5-0 start, blowing out nearly every opponent. The team is dual-threat, averaging 260 passing yards per game and 211 rushing.

Through five games, quarterback Carson Kudlacek has thrown for 1,296 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has also run for 339 yards on 72 carries. Leading the way on the ground for the Bluehawks is Chase Evans, averaging over eight yards per carry with 408 rushing yards so far this year.

St. Cecilia has two main receiving threats in Jensen Anderson and Cooper Butler. Anderson has 453 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while Butler has 466 and nine.

Facing an offense with this much firepower, trust is essential for the Stars’ defense.

“We’ve got to get back to where we trust our buddy and teammate to do their job and not try to overcompensate for everyone else,” Harvey said.

Kearney Catholic junior quarterback Carson Murphy was not a threat on the ground last week, with 12 carries for -6 yards. Murphy did have 111 passing yards, but most of that came from a 78-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Lowe in the fourth quarter.

Four interceptions and two lost fumbles were costly for KCHS versus Amherst, as the Broncos capitalized on almost every one with points.

“It’s just execution,” Harvey said. “Offensively we’ve got at times nine or 10 guys doing their job correctly and then one guy isn’t. Unfortunately, that’s the guy we’re maybe trying to target. We just have to get better at executing what we need to do individually. We’ve got opportunities offensively, it’s just our execution is lacking right now.”

Going forward, the message from the Stars’ coaching staff is simple. They have to play better all-around.

“We have to block better, tackle better and we have to flat out execute better,” Harvey said. “Those are our deficiencies right now and our young men understand that. We just have to choose to get better at that and know that is a priority if we’re going to be successful and have an opportunity in games to win.”

Kearney Catholic and St. Cecilia kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Hastings.