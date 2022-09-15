Kearney Catholic looking to bounce back after first loss of season

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey preached stopping the run game last week at Minden.

KCHS (2-1) wasn’t able to, giving up 452 yards of total offense to the Whippets, with 324 of them coming on the ground. The 32-14 defeat was eye-opening for the Stars, who now have an opportunity to bounce back at home versus 0-3 Milford.

“We didn’t have good eye discipline in the secondary last week,” Harvey said. “We didn’t tackle well defensively. I think we went into the game underestimating a good Minden team. Our young men have to understand that each and every week you have to show up to play. Just because you have that gold helmet on with a Kearney Catholic sticker on it, doesn’t mean you’re just going to walk onto somebody else’s field and win the game.”

Now that they’ve encountered their first test of the season, the coaching staff is excited to see how the team responds.

“We just want to see them buy into our culture,” Harvey said. “They have to respond. How are they going to respond after coming off their first loss? Are we going to respond with discipline behavior or are we going to respond with default behavior? Our goal is to have our team respond with discipline so they can get better this week.”

The Stars’ offense was held in check at Minden, with Carson Murphy only throwing for 86 yards. He threw for 111 yards in the season opener at Doniphan-Trumbull and 236 versus Hershey.

Murphy has also been the team’s leading rusher, with 72 yards in week 1 and 55 in week 2. He once again led the Stars with 58 rushing yards in week 3, but the group wasn’t able to establish a consistent attack outside of that.

With only 95 yards rushing against the Whippets, Kearney Catholic is hoping to have more success on the ground this week.

“We need to establish a run game, we have to block better up front in the passing game and we have to run better routes on the outside too. That’s the focus for us. We didn’t have the ball much in the last game because we were three-and-out too many times and punted the ball too many times.”

Milford has a similar style of offense to what Kearney Catholic saw a week ago against Minden.

While the Eagles are still winless heading into the week 4 matchup, they’ve faced quality teams. The combined record of their first three opponents is 8-1.

“You’re going to get a heavy dose of run, and if we don’t be disciplined this week in practice and translate that to the game then it’ll be another long night for the Stars,” Harvey said. “We need to have great plays from our linebackers and our defensive line. Our defensive line didn’t do a great job of protecting our linebackers last week. Those two positions really need to step up for us defensively.”

Kearney Catholic and Milford will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Miles Field.