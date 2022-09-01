Kearney Catholic looking for more discipline in matchup with highly motivated Hershey

KEARNEY — After its first victory of the season, a 28-7 win at Doniphan-Trumbull Friday, Kearney Catholic looks to earn the same outcome in its Week 2 home opener versus Hershey.

Following two straight winless seasons, Hershey flipped the script in Week 1 by defeating Gibbon, 38-12.

Even with a confident Panthers group coming to town, the Stars plan to enforce their physicality early.

“For us, knowing that they have that, we’ve got to jump on them quickly,” said KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey. “We always want to get a team down early. That’s our style. We like to go up early to kind of demoralize the other team.

"We feel if we can get up on them early then that might shut down some of their enthusiasm to play the game and get a win.”

The Stars entered halftime against Doniphan-Trumbull down 8-7. They rebounded in the second half, outscoring the Cardinals 20-0.

First-game jitters played a part in the slow start, and KCHS looks to have any nerves out of its system against Hershey.

“We want to get better this week from last week,” Harvey said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes and played without discipline a lot last week. The focus is to be disciplined in our assignments and disciplined in our technique especially.”

Stars’ quarterback Carson Murphy played a big part in the win, completing 9 of his 14 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, while adding on an additional 72 yards rushing.

“Carson did a great job at quarterback of taking care of the ball,” Harvey said. “He was our leading rusher in the game, so he did a great job in our quarterback read game.

"He made some key passes and the big thing was he took care of the football. He didn’t create any turnovers for the other team.”

Panthers’ junior quarterback Cooper Hill threw for 317 yards on 21 completions to four receivers in Week 1. After having a five-sack performance to start the season, KCHS will once again look to win the battle on the line.

Prior to its win against Gibbon, Hershey’s last victory came in October of 2019. Now with a taste of success, the Stars will not only have to battle against a hungry group, but also a team they’re facing for the first time.

“It takes a little bit more time for the staff to put together a game plan for a team they’ve never played before,” Harvey said. “Hershey coming off a win, you just watch some of their film and you see their kids are playing with excitement.”

The two 1-0 teams will square off at 7 p.m., Friday at Miles Field.