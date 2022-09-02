Kearney Catholic, Kearney High tennis teams win dual meets

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Adams Central 4-1 in an unusual-format dual meet at Kearney’s Harmon Park.

The teams played a state tournament-like format with three doubles and two singles entries squaring off.

The Stars swept the singles with Riley Pierzina defeating Carter Lipovsky 6-4, 6-2 and Willam Hogeland defeating Axtel Anderson 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, the Stars’ Tate Shoemaker and Oliver Sharp defeated Drew Gorake and Tate McIntyre 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.

At No. 3 doubles, Jase Blattner and Jackson Dunham prevailed over the Patriots’ Nick Johnston and Taylor Ablott 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Adams Central’s lone win came at No. 2 doubles where Brandon Clement and Dylan Janzen defeated the Stars’ Amir Saadi and Nash Malone.

Bearcats sweep Islanders

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High stumbled at the start but recovered and routed Grand Island 9-0 in Grand Island.

Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond, playing at No. 1 doubles, trailed 3-1 before winning the final seven games. No. 3 doubles, Huston Cochran and Fisher Bonk, won a tight 8-5 match. None of the singles matches were that close.

“Our team strength is definitely our depth in singles,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We did a much better job of staying patient in our singles points and waiting for our opportunities to hit a winner or force our opponent into a tough spot.”

Asher Saulsbury, playing at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles, didn’t give up a game in either of his matches. Cochran also blanked his singles opponent.

“Huston has really added some offense to his game since last year. Huston did a great job of attacking short balls and creating positive opportunities for himself,” Coach Saulsbury said.

Winning 8-1 were Rademacher, Drew Welch adn Kyler Nichols. Bond won his singles match 8-2.