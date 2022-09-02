 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Kearney Catholic, Kearney High tennis teams win dual meets

Oliver Sharp

Kearney Catholic’s Oliver Sharp serves in his doubles match Thursday with Adams Central.

 Buck Mahoney

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Adams Central 4-1 in an unusual-format dual meet at Kearney’s Harmon Park.

The teams played a state tournament-like format with three doubles and two singles entries squaring off.

The Stars swept the singles with Riley Pierzina defeating Carter Lipovsky 6-4, 6-2 and Willam Hogeland defeating Axtel Anderson 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, the Stars’ Tate Shoemaker and Oliver Sharp defeated Drew Gorake and Tate McIntyre 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.

At No. 3 doubles, Jase Blattner and Jackson Dunham prevailed over the Patriots’ Nick Johnston and Taylor Ablott 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Adams Central’s lone win came at No. 2 doubles where Brandon Clement and Dylan Janzen defeated the Stars’ Amir Saadi and Nash Malone.

Bearcats sweep Islanders

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High stumbled at the start but recovered and routed Grand Island 9-0 in Grand Island.

Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond, playing at No. 1 doubles, trailed 3-1 before winning the final seven games. No. 3 doubles, Huston Cochran and Fisher Bonk, won a tight 8-5 match. None of the singles matches were that close.

“Our team strength is definitely our depth in singles,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We did a much better job of staying patient in our singles points and waiting for our opportunities to hit a winner or force our opponent into a tough spot.”

Asher Saulsbury, playing at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles, didn’t give up a game in either of his matches. Cochran also blanked his singles opponent.

“Huston has really added some offense to his game since last year. Huston did a great job of attacking short balls and creating positive opportunities for himself,” Coach Saulsbury said.

Winning 8-1 were Rademacher, Drew Welch adn Kyler Nichols. Bond won his singles match 8-2.

