Kearney Catholic in subdistrict championship after win over Broken Bow

GOTHENBURG — Kearney Catholic advanced to the C1-11 subdistrict final on Monday with a 25-18, 16-25, 25-12, 25-23 win over Broken Bow.

The Stars had to earn the win over the Indians, struggling heavily in the second set.

With the momentum on Broken Bow’s side, KCHS (24-7) bounced back in the final two sets.

“I thought we were pretty tight,” Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner said. “The first couple sets we just looked like we were trying to almost do too much. We just needed to relax a little and settle in because we seemed really uptight.”

Several players stepped up for the Stars en route to the victory.

“Maleigha Johnson did a great job on serve and serve receive for us tonight,” Conner said. “She was pretty consistent. Offensively it probably wasn’t our best team effort, but there were a couple people that came up with some kills at opportune times. Londyn (Carnes) at the end had some strong attacks that were a little bit out of system really, but she managed to put them down. Claire Kluthe and Lainey Murphy came off the bench for some good serving runs as well.”

Kearney Catholic had its serving game going, logging 13 aces. Johnson had four while Kluthey and Aibrey Mandernach had three each and Murphy had two.

The fourth set could have gone either way with the two teams tied at 22, but KCHS stepped up when it mattered most. Murphy put the Stars up by one with a service ace and Callie Squiers put the finishing touch on the win with a block to seal it.

Carnes finished with 15 kills while Mandernach had 10.

Kearney Catholic will face an even tougher test in the championship match tonight against Gothenburg (30-3). The Stars were responsible for one of the Swedes’ losses this season, defeating them 15-25, 25-23, 25-22 on Sept. 17.

“We just need to settle down,” Conner said. “We need to have trust in our teammates and know that we don’t have to do anything extra. We just need to try to take it one pass at a time and one play at a time.”

Gothenburg reached the subdistrict final with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 sweep over Holdrege. The Dusters started the night with a sweep of their own over Cozad, but couldn’t overcome the Gothenburg firepower.

Kearney Catholic and Gothenburg will face off at 7 p.m. tonight.