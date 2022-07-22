Kearney Catholic hosted Nebraska Top 10 volleyball tourney

KEARNEY — Lincoln Lutheran won the Class C2 division of the Nebraska Top Ten volleyball tournament played at Kearney Catholic.
The three-day tournament that brings together many of the top-ranked teams in the state, began Wednesday with pool play in Class C2. The Class A-B-C1 division got under way Thursday and will conclude today with Class D teams playing today and Saturday.
Oakland-Craig finished second in the 18-team C2 division with Guardian Angels Central Catholic third.
Kearney Catholic is the lone Hub Territory team participating in the Class C1 bracket. Bertrand, Overton and Shelton are among the Class D teams participating.