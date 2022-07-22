 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kearney Catholic hosted Nebraska Top 10 volleyball tourney

  • 0
Londyn Carnes, Aibrey Mandernach

Kearney Catholic’s Londyn Carnes, left, and Aibrey Mandernach go up for a block during the Stars’ opening pool-play match against Grand Island Northwest in the Nebraska Top Ten Tournament played Thursday afternoon at Kearney Catholic. The Stars and Vikings split their two-set match.

 BUCK MAHONEY, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — Lincoln Lutheran won the Class C2 division of the Nebraska Top Ten volleyball tournament played at Kearney Catholic.

The three-day tournament that brings together many of the top-ranked teams in the state, began Wednesday with pool play in Class C2. The Class A-B-C1 division got under way Thursday and will conclude today with Class D teams playing today and Saturday.

Oakland-Craig finished second in the 18-team C2 division with Guardian Angels Central Catholic third.

Kearney Catholic is the lone Hub Territory team participating in the Class C1 bracket. Bertrand, Overton and Shelton are among the Class D teams participating.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News