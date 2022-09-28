Kearney Catholic has perfect game in dominant sweep

STAMFORD — Kearney Catholic swept both of its opponents Tuesday in a triangular, winning 14-0 in the opening game with host Southern Valley after three innings. In the second half, Raegen Ruyle threw four perfect innings in the 10-0 victory over Chase County.

Ruyle allowed just one hit in the first half and struck out five batters. She also starred at the plate, hitting a triple. In the circle, Ruyle struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced in the perfect game against Chase County, passing the 100 strikeout mark on the season. The freshman added her second triple of the day offensively.

In Game 1, Peyton Cast and Lauren Marker stood out offensively with both getting three hits and a home run. Cast finished with five RBIs in the game, with two coming on the home run and two on a first inning double.

The Stars scored six runs in both the first and third innings. Kearney Catholic had 13 hits, and only struck out four times.

In the second half, Ruyle and fellow freshman Tessa Colling led the team offensively, hitting 3 RBIs apiece. Colling had two doubles in the contest, finishing with four total bases.

Lauren Marker scored three times, with one hit and two walks paving the way for her baserunning to reach home. Kearney Catholic had 10 hits in the game, and finished error-free in the field.

Kearney Catholic has its regular season finale against Minden on Thursday.

Hastings sweeps BearcatsKearney High got swept in its doubleheader, losing 8-0 and 14-3 at the hands of Hastings.

Kearney outhit Hastings 6-4 in the second half, but had six errors costing the team valuable runs. The pitchers earned only five runs in the game.