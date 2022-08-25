Kearney Catholic girls second at own golf invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic turned in a 393 team score to place second to Broken Bow at the Kearney Catholic Golf Invitational played Thursday at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

The Stars finished second to defending Class C state champion Broken Bow, which posted a 344 and was led by Camryn Johnson, who took medalist honors, with a 76. Johnson was a top 10 finisher at state last year.

For the Stars, Taylor McGuire finished in sixth place, shooting a 90 and losing a card playoff to Broken Bow's Lainey Palmer for fifth. Sofia Hayes was 10th with a 98 and Madie Waggoner 11th with a 99.

For the Stars, the team score was nearly a 10-stroke improvement from last week's tournament at Grand Island's Indianhead.

"I feel like it's nice, always, to have a home course advantage," coach Melissa Prasch said. "We've been practicing out here for the last couple of weeks. ... Having your friends and family for support is always nice."

Ravenna's Sarah McKeon finished second, shooting an 84. She won a card playoff with Broken Bow's Molly Custer, who also shot an 84.

Kearney Catholic's Jordyn Svec just missed a medal, shooting a 106, and Lauren Nore rounded out the team with a 113.

In the team race, Superior finished third with a 423.

KCHS Invitational

At Meadowlark Hills

Team Scores — 1, Broken Bow 144. 2, Kearney Catholic 393. 3, Superior 423. 4, GICC 424. 5, St. Paul 446. 6, Gothenburg 461. 7, Cozad 494. 8, NP St. Pat's 507. 9, Sutton 574. 10, Gibbon 603.

Top 15 Individuals — 1, Camryn Johnson, BB, 76. 2, Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 84. 3, Molly Custer, BB, 84. 4, Julia Messere, GICC, 88. 5, Lainey Palmer, BB, 90. 6, Taylor McGuire, KC, 90. 7, Skyler Benjamin, BB, 94. 8, Ellarey Harm, GO, 96. 9, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 98. 10, Sofia Hayes, KC, 98. 11, Madie Waggoner, KC, 99. 12, Makenna Wilkinson, COZ, 99. 13, Hailey Blackstone, SUP, 99. 14, Neah McMeen, SUP, 103. 15, Kaley Schreve, SP, 106.