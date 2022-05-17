Kearney Catholic girls dominate at state middle school track

GOTHENBURG — Kearney Catholic’s girls won the team championship at the Nebraska Middle School Championships Saturday in Gothenburg.

The Stars scored 62 points to top the 58-team field. Runner-up Pound Middle School of Lincoln scored 30 points.

For the Stars Alyssa Onnen won the pole vault (9-10), the long jump (16-7) and the triple jump (35-2 1/4), and Hazel Haarberg won the 100 (12.37 seconds), the 200 (25.92) and was fourth in the 400 (1:01.12) . Others on the KCHS team were Aadison Bellamy, Lizzie Black, Reagan Burg, Jenna Christner and Jacey McReynolds.

From the region, Amherst’s Cope Smith won the boys shot put (48-9 1/2) and Lexington’s Abbi Sutton won the girls discus (117-6) and was fourth in the shot put (34-3 1/2).

Also in the top five were:

- Grace Burger, Zion Lutheran, second in the girls 800 (2:29.57).

- Lexington’s boys 4x800 relay, second (9:06.87), with Ricky Martinez, Rogelio Garcia, Lionel Ramirez and Isac Portillo-Munoz carrying the baton.

- Cayson Havranek, Sunrise, third, boys 200 hurdles (27.60).

- Blaire May, Zion Lutheran, fourth, girls 400 (1:01.81).

- Susie Cheney, Shelton, fourth, girls 100-meter hurdles (16.29).

- Addi Stutzman, Holdrege, fourth, girls discus, 101-0.

- Ellie Pelster, Holdrege, fifth, girls pole vault (8-8).

- Taryn Arbuthnot, S-E-M, fifth, girls long jump, 15-4.