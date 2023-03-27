The Kearney Catholic girls soccer team earned its first win of the season with a 2-1 road victory over York.

The Stars were in control the whole way through, with York's only goal coming just before the closing buzzer.

In the first half, Hadley McGowen opened up the scoring with a goal off a Jenna Kruse assist.

McGowen returned the favor to her teammate, finding Claire Kluthe for a second-half goal.

Kearney Catholic put the game away on the defensive end, seeing a sigificant increase in possession over its first game.

“Our midfield did a significantly better job today," Kearney Catholic head coach Bruce Lear said. "They broke up the vast majority of counter attacks and our back row absorbed and repelled all but that last one and showed improvement in their passing combinations,"

"That said, I think the girls would agree there continues to be room for improvement,”

The bounce back gives the Stars a 1-1 record on the season ahead of Tuesday's home clash against Hastings.

The Kearney Catholic boys team were not as fortunate, losing 3-1.

York only scored once in the first half, but found the back of the net twice in the second, where the Stars only managed one goal.

Kearney Catholic had nine shots on goal in the game, with goalkeeper Austin Phinney having eight saves, including one on a penalty kick.

Three different players scored for the Dukes, with two assists leading to goals.

Kearney Catholic moves to 0-2 on the season and is back in action Tuesday against Hastings.