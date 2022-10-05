Kearney Catholic gets big win over Amherst before conference tourney

KEARNEY — In a showdown of top-ten teams, Kearney Catholic came away with a five-set victory over Amherst on Tuesday, 26-24, 15-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-7.

After a tight first-set win, the Stars faced a 2-1 deficit after the Broncos forged two lopsided sets.

After starting with a 7-3 lead in the fourth set, Kearney Catholic (16-5) established some momentum and carried it all the way to the finish.

“I think they played more together,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “Their faces kind of showed that they were frustrated, and then they just turned around like a switch just changed them. They just knew that they could do it at that point and then they just had to build upon those positive things.”

Amherst (19-4) looked like it was going to snatch the opening set, but a run from the Stars took it away. With the Broncos leading 24-22, Kearney Catholic scored four straight points to steal it.

Tied 1-1 in the third set, Amherst started with an 8-3 lead, forcing a Kearney Catholic timeout. The Broncos edged ahead even further to an 18-9 lead, causing another KCHS timeout. Even with a mini run from the Stars, the Broncos held on to take the 2-1 lead.

With the Stars opening to a 7-3 lead in the fourth set, the tables began to turn. Just like Amherst did in the set before, Kearney Catholic held onto its lead to extend the match to a fifth set.

With an electric home crowd supporting, Kearney Catholic dominated in the final set. Opening to a 5-1 lead. The Stars immediately set the tone, ultimately earning the team an all-important win with the end of the regular season growing closer.

“We really brought our hitters,” Conner said. “Our middles really turned it on. Those last two sets our outsides came alive and really started doing some different things and getting kills at some crucial points. I thought our serve receive and defense played really well. Picked up really hard balls and modified a little bit of our blocking to change their hitting up a little and I think that was a big change.”

Coming off the big win, the Stars will begin its conference tournament on Thursday and Saturday. The group will play Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian and Scotus.

“Always when a win is a tough one like that it just carries your momentum into the next few games. We’ve got the tough ones coming up,” Conner said.

Amherst has a home triangular versus Axtell and Pleasanton on Thursday before the Fort Kearny Conference tournament next week..