Kearney Catholic football prepares for new challenge in Class C2

KEARNEY — The biggest change for Kearney Catholic football this season is the reclassification to Class C2 after spending several seasons in Class C1.

The Stars are coming off an 11-win season and a district championship, but are not letting that overinflate expectations with the new classification.

“Just because we’re in C1 and go down to C2 don’t make you better than anybody else in C2 and that’s what we told them,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey said recently. “When they saw the schedule come out, we heard rumblings of ‘we’re gonna go 9-0.' You may think that you’re going 9-0, but you need to have 9-0 work habits and a 9-0 mentality.”

Harvey then added that there are some “darn good” teams in C2, including Kearney Catholic’s opening opponent, Doniphan-Trumbull.

Other opponents Harvey singled out on the schedule include Buffalo County rivals Gibbon and Amherst. Harvey is excited for frequent competition with the rivals, even talking to their coaches about potentially making a trophy or plaque for the best C2 team in the county each year.

Other noteworthy opponents include Hastings St. Cecilia, who hasn’t faced off against Kearney Catholic since 2011, and Ord, who Harvey ranked as second in all of C2.

Adding to the challenge of facing a new schedule, the team has to replace several starters from the 2021 state semifinalist, including a new quarterback to replace prep standout Brett Mahony, who is currently on the University of Nebraska at Kearney basketball team.

Kearney Catholic had its share of star players over the past few seasons like Mahony and current Husker quarterbacks Matt Masker and Henrich Haarberg, but this season is focusing on a more team-first approach.

“If we just worship and praise one guy then that guy is just not gonna listen to us and think he owns the team,” Junior running back and linebacker Brant Christner said. “It has to be a team effort.”

Starting at quarterback this year will be junior Carson Murphy, who started at cornerback last year and is a talented athlete.

“He’s gone to lots of camps this summer. He’s put in a lot of work, and he’s got a strong arm,” Senior offensive lineman Quinten Hogeland said. “He’s gotten a lot better this summer.”

The team returns only three starters, with the lone offensive returner being guard Grant Drumheller, who is expected to be the leader of the offensive line and help spread understanding of the offensive scheme.

Senior Tyson Redinger, like Murphy, is a returning defensive starter expected to contribute on offense. Redinger started at inside linebacker last season, and will get carries in the Stars’ running back rotation.

While the team did lose a lot of its starting talent, it is set up for the future with 19 freshmen joining the ranks. This gives upperclassmen the responsibility to pass on the culture to cultivate the freshmen into future stars.

“We don’t want to go half-speed all the time, because I’ve always been taught 100%,” Christner said. “Otherwise you’re hurting yourself and you’re hurting the team.”

One player noted as improving is junior wide receiver Isaiah Gaunt , who had the speed necessary to be a deep threat, but struggled catching the ball, a concern the team says has been mitigated this offseason.

Senior twins Jake and Nick Homan hope to contribute at wide receiver, defensive back, and on special teams, showing a focus on being team players.

Junior offensive lineman Garrett O’Hare is expected to stand out on the line, with teammates lauding his progress in the weight room and improvement in his technique.

For a team that’s made two straight state semifinals, internal expectations remain high for its Class C2 return.

“This group of guys has to realize that this is their team. They have to put their mark on Kearney Catholic football,” Harvey said. “They can’t come to an agreement and say just because we’re Kearney Catholic we’re gonna step on the field and be successful. They have to put in their work.”

Harvey said the team’s mantra for the season is “Band of Brothers,” because if the team bands together and puts in the work, they will get the outcome they desire.

“We as coaches give them every tool in the toolbox,” Harvey said. “They gotta figure out which tools they gotta pull out for each play to be successful.”

Kearney Catholic's season kicks off on the road against Doniphan-Trumbull on August 26.