Kearney Catholic falls in subdistrict final

GOTHENBURG — It took a marathon fourth set to get it done, but after five extra points and multiple lead changes, Gothenburg outlasted Kearney Catholic 30-28 for the Class C1-11 subdistrict title.

The Stars took the first set 25-21, but fell 25-22 and 25-17 to put their backs against the wall in the fourth set.

The Swedes (30-8) held a slim lead for most of the fourth, but Kearney Catholic fought back to tie it at 20. Gothenburg responded by planting itself on top 23-21, and 24-22, but Kearney Catholic did not back down.

“I was so proud of our defense tonight,” Kearney Catholic head coach Kris Conner said. “Tonight we were scrappy, and that’s what it is going to take down the road, we’ve just got to be more consistent.”

A backhand kill, a Sophie Conner block, and a massive spike by Aibrey Mandernach gave the Stars (24-8) a set-point opportunity.

The Swedes’ Madison Smith tied the match at 25, sending it into overtime. The Stars jumped back ahead by one, but a sliding dig by Swede libero Emily Cornwell led to a spike that fell between four Stars, tying the match.

Gothenburg then took two leads, but Kearney Catholic had an answer, tying the match at 28. Then the clock struck 12 with a serve in the net and a Kynlee Strauser spike winning the game for the No. 1 seed.

“We ran out of subs that last set,” Conner said. “We had players out of position, but we almost had enough gas in the tank to force it to a fifth.”

The final set thriller saw an upgraded performance for the second and third sets, which were Gothenburg dominated. The second set saw the Swedes take multiple eight-point leads, but Kearney Catholic clawed its way back to a 24-22 deficit, but a sneaky second hit spike won the set for Gothenburg.

The third set saw no such rally, with the Swedes pulling away, keeping a healthy lead on the way to a 25-17 victory.

The deciding set looked more like the first, where Kearney was in control early, leading by as much as six. But a 5-1 run tied the game back at 17, and eventually reaching a deadlock at 20. Unlike the fourth set, Kearney went on a 5-1 run to put the opener away.

The close sets show the Stars they can compete with the top teams in the C1 stage, knowing that they need to be on their A game ahead of state.

“We’re right there, I think there are probably five or six teams in C1 that when they’re playing their A-game watch out,” Conner said. “I saw that from us the first set, so if we can keep that level of intensity up I feel good about things.”