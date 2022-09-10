Kearney Catholic drops game at Minden

MINDEN — Kearney Catholic suffered its first setback of the season, losing 32-14 on the road in Minden Friday night.

“Now we have a decision of “how are we going to respond to this?” We could blame, complain, and defend, or we could decide to get better,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey said. “If we choose to blame and complain this team will implode, and we won’t have the season we desire. If we learn from the mistakes we will choose to get better.”

The first quarter breezed by, with both teams featuring little passing in their respective game plans.

Minden started off with a run-heavy drive, but dialed up a play action pass with a wide openreceiver downfield on a second-and-short in Kearney Catholic territory.

Landon Edeal took advantage of the slow-developing play, sacking the quarterback before he could get the pass off.

The Whippets would have to punt, but Kearney Catholic’s three straight runs went nowhere. The punt set up a short field for Minden, but a clutch stop on a fourth-and-three screen pass flipped the ball back to Kearney Catholic.

The Stars went three-and-out again, setting up the best Whippet drive yet. A steady running attack drove them down the field, but a bullet pass fired to Isaac Kuhn got the fourth-and-5 conversion.

Two plays later, Hank Kuhn burst through the middle, slipping a tackler on a 15-yard touchdown run.

Minden hurried back to the line for a two-point conversion, where fullback Rylan Holsten got the dive up the middle to go up 8-0.

Kearney Catholic was ready to respond on offense. On a short third-and-two, Carson Murphy kept it on an option and got big yards down the sideline, making it to the Minden 12-yard line for a 42-yard gain.

Ty Redinger punched it in on the drive with an off-tackle run to the left side, where Minden kept the lead after a Kearney Catholic extra point made it 8-7.

After a holding penalty, Minden started its next drive on its own 15-yard line. The Whippets marched down the field regardless in its most dominant rushing drive yet. Taking almost seven minutes off the game clock, Minden ran its way down to the Kearney Catholic 23-yard line.

It then dialed up the play-action pass play that went for a sack earlier, and hit a lob pass between two defenders to tight end Brycen Schwenka for a touchdown.

Holsten again was called for the two-point conversion, increasing the lead to two possessions on his plow up the middle, having Minden take a 16-7 lead into halftime.

“They were more physical than us. They were bigger than us, but bigger doesn’t always mean you’re more physical,” Harvey said. “We did not tackle well tonight, we had guys playing undisciplined football.”

The Stars would not get the momentum back, despite having an early opportunity on the first drive of the third quarter.

Minden made it deep into Kearney Catholic territory, but a low snap sent the quarterback back 11 yards, setting up a second-and-21 at the Kearney Catholic 47-yard line.

A short pass to the fullback set up a 3n16, where Minden hit its best play yet.

Carter Harsin found Seth Hauserman for a moderate gain, and he was swarmed by two Star defenders short of the first down. However, once the defenders zeroed in on Hauserman, he pivoted and flipped the ball to a trailing Holsten, who sprinted away from the defense for a hook-and-ladder touchdown. Holsten then punched in his third two-point conversion of the night, extending the lead to 24-7.

“Our corner jumped inside there to make the tackle and that was a great call by them,” Harvey said.

The Stars couldn’t get anything going on offense, giving the white-hot Minden offense the ball back, where Harsin found the end zone himself on a read option keeper.

Minden scored its fourth two-point conversion of the day to go up 32-7, but the oddest occurrence of the night happened after the play.

Minden was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the touchdown, prompting a fiery response from the coach, who earned a sideline warning to move the Whippets another 15 yards back on the ensuing kickoff.

The kickoff went out-of-bounds, and again was moved back, with Minden kicking off from its own seven-yard line.

That set up Kearney Catholic with great field position, as it methodically moved the ball down the field before capping off the drive with a one-yard Carson Murphy touchdown run.

Minden successfully ran the clock down, and held tough on defense to secure the win in the scoreless fourth.

Kearney Catholic returns home next week against Milford.

“We hope they respond with discipline,” Harvey said. “There’s discipline in every thing we practice, which we hope translates to the game.”