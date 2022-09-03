Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner picks up her 700th victory

HERSHEY — Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner scored her 700th career victory Thursday night as the Stars swept Hershey 26-24, 25-18, 25-21.

Conner, who is in her 31st year as coach of the Stars, said the milestone is the result of a strong support group of parents, players, fans and coaches “and a patient husband.

“I’ve had just a lot of good coachers help out along the way. I’m very fortunate to have three coaches who all went to Kearney Catholic and have a real passion to see the kids succeed,” she said.

In Thursday night’s victory, Margaret Haarberg led the way with 11 kills, two ace serves, two blocks and 13 kills.

Londyn Carnes added 11 kills and Aibrey Mandernach had 10.

Callie Squiers set for 39 set assists and had nine digs.

The Stars improved to 4-0.