Kearney Catholic boys, girls fourth, at Ravenna XC meet

RAVENNA — The sun hid behind the clouds much of the time, and the temperature fell way short of the 90s.

Those conditions seemed to shrink the hills at the Ravenna Invitational Cross Country meet Thursday.

"The girls stepped up and the boys did, too. They all improved anywhere from 30 seconds to 3 minutes from last year," Kearney Catholic coach Don Liess said after watching both teams finish fourth.

With Class D teams making up the majority of the participants, only the top three runners figured into the team scores. Using the top four runners, the state meet scoring method for Class A, B and C meets, would have benefitted the Stars, but it wouldn't have changed anything for the North Platte St. Pat's boys.

The Irish scored a perfect six points with a 1-2-3 finish led by Jarrett Miles, who just missed the meet record, turning in a time of 17 minutes, 48.3 seconds. The Irish also had runners in sixth, eighth and ninth places, adding up to 23 points.

Officially, Cozad finished second with 44 points, followed by Bertrand-Loomis with 48 and Kearney Catholic with 49.

"We knew North Platte St. Pat's had some pretty good runners," Liess said, and conversation on the bus strayed to other teams with good runners. "We had to remind the kids, 'You’re pretty darn good yourselves.'"

The Stars' top finishers in the girls' race were Aadison Bellamy was seventh, Lizzie Black was eighth, and Rylie O'Hare, Ava Watts and Ella Kucera ran 14th, 15th and 16th.

"Aadison Bellamy, she just keeps improving. Both freshmen, her and Lizzie, did a good job," Liess said. "And Rylie O'Hare took a couple minutes off her time from last year. She always says she doesn’t like the hills but she runs her best times when it’s hilly."

North Platte St. Pat's Braelyn Gifford ran away form the field to win the race in 21 minutes, 46.0 seconds. Mallory Applegate of Cozad was second in 22.19.2.

In the team race, Cozad and Doniphan-Trumbull tied for first place with 24 points. Doniphan-Trumbull claimed the championship trophy based on the finish of its fourth runner. Ravenna was third with 27 and Kearney Catholic was fourth with 29.

Kearney Catholic's top finisher in the boys race was Miles Sughroue, who placed 10th. Fletcher Clausen was next in 14th place and Austin Smith finished 25th.

"Miles had one of his better times, especially on that course. Fletcher Clausen did, too. He really improved his time," Liess said.

Kearney Catholic returns to racing Tuesday at the Franklin Invitational.

Ravenna Invitational

Boys Team Scores: 1, North Platte St. Pat's 6. 2, Cozad 44. 3, Bertrand-Loomis 48. 4, Kearney Catholic 49. 5, Gibbon 66. 6, Doniphan-Trumbull 69. 7, Wood River 70. 8, South Loup 102. 9, Arcadia-Loup City 114. 10, Kenesaw 130. 11, Blue Hill 135. 12, Amherst 135. 13, Centura 143. 14, Palmer 144. 15, Ravenna 158. 16, Sandhills-Thedford 166.

Top 15 Individuals: 1, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 17:48.3. 2, Dax Connick, NPSP, 18:44.5. 3, Porter Connick, NPSP, 18:05.8. 4, Ty Greenland, ALC, 19:03.3. 5, Lorenzo Levario, COZ, 19:12.0. 6, Billy Tolstedt, NPSP, 19:12.5. 7, Marcus Hernandez, BL, 19:19.5. 8, Andrew Brosius, NPSP, 19:22.4. 9, Ditri Pettit, NPSP, 19:33.2. 10, Miles Sughroue, KC, 19:33.6. 11, Emanuel Martinez, GIB, 19:42.6. 12, Logan Recoy, SL, 20:00.2. 13, Wes Trompke, BL, 20:03.6. 14, Fletcher Clausen, KC, 20:07.3. 15, Koang Deng, COZ, 20:09.6.

Girls Team Scores: 1, Doniphan-Trumbull 24. 2, Cozad 24. 3, Ravenna 27. 4, Kearney Catholic 29. 5, North Platte St. Pat's 61. 6, Amherst 70. 7, South Loup 73. 8, Blue Hill 105. 9, Bertrand-Loomis 106. 10, Arcadia-Loup City 114. 11, Kenesaw 149.

Top 15 Individuals: 1, Braelyn Gifford, NPSP, 21:46.0. 2, Mallory Applegate, COZ, 22:19.2. 3, Anna Fitzgerald, DT, 22:49.0. 4, Karyn Burkholder, COZ, 23:08.3. 5, Ella Cool, SL, 23:10.4. 6, Matti Lyions, RAV, 24:05.0. 7, Aadison Bellamy, KC, 24:07.5. 8, Lizzie Black, KC, 24:09.9. 9, Samantha Bursaw, RAV, 24:24.3. 10, Halie Kohmetscher, DT, 24:26.8. 11, Avery Robb, DT, 24:41.9. 12, Josey Moore, RAV, 24:55.6. 13, Ivy Tullis, SL, 25:39.6. 14, Rylie O'Hare, KC, 25:48.6. 15, Ava Watts, KC, 26:04.6.

KHS girls sixth, boys 11th at Lincoln meet

LINCOLN — Lincoln East dominated the girls race at Thursday's Harold Scott Invitational at Lincoln's Pioneers Park.

The Spartans' Mia Murray and Berlyn Schutz finished 1-2 with Peyton Svehla fourth. The Spartans finished with 27 points, easily beating Millard North, which was second with 93. Kearney High finished sixth with 170 points.

The Bearcats' Abigail Burger returned to finish eighth in a race of more than 100 runners. Sam Stava placed 23rd, Darin Brockmeier 44th, Emma Heacock 56th, Olivia Gaasch 64th, Maisie Luke 67th and Alivia Olson 68th.

Lincoln East also won the boys team title with 45 points while Elkhorn South was second with 99 points. Kearney High was 11th with 285 points.

For the Bearcats, Braeden Wall finished 30th, Zach Petzet 53rd, Emryk Little 65th, Josh Miller 67th, Kyler Harter 70th, Hewitt Moyer 82nd and Gage Fryda 84th.

Lexington boys sweep top four spots

CENTRAL CITY — Oscar Aguado led a sweep of the top four spots as Lexington won the Central City Invitational with 10 points to runner-up Northwest's 51.

Aguado was followed by Miguel Cruz, Lazar Adame and Jayden Ureste in that order. Teammate Kevin Parada was eighth.

Lexington also won the girls race with Susana Calmo and Maddy Armstrong running fifth and sixth, respectively. Nebraska Christian's Hannah Swanson was the individual winner.

Minden finished fourth in the both team races with Caden Jameson placing 14th, Tanner Gibb 18th and Alex Brais 20th in the boys race. Trinity Houchin led the Minden girls, placing 11th. Alejandra Iniquez was 14tth and Lindsey Rehtus 17th.