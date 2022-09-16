Kearney Catholic bends, but doesn't break against Milford

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic got back in the win column Friday night, outlasting Milford 7-6 in a grueling contest at Miles Field.

In the first quarter, Milford’s first drive began in great field position, starting in Kearney Catholic territory at the 49-yard line. The early runs did not get much ground, setting up a passing situation on third-and-seven where Garrett O’Hare rushed in the backfield and made the first sack of the game.

The defensive struggle continued, with the first quarter ending in scoreless with neither team venturing much further than midfield.

Midway through the second quarter, a punt backed up the Kearney Catholic offense in its own territory, leading to the best drive of the game for the Stars. A screen pass to Jacob Lowe on the sideline got to the Stars’ 38. After quarterback Carson Murphy scrambled for a first down, Lowe would again prove huge, catching a first down on a slant pattern in Milford territory.

Lowe capped off the drive by getting behind two defenders on a post route, catching the ball, and strutting in for a wide-open touchdown to give Kearney Catholic a 7-0 lead.

Milford stuck to the ground game on its next drive, with it also notching its best drive of the game. Hunter Oborny was the bell cow of the drive, including notching a large run with a multitude of broken tackles that got down to the Kearney Catholic 16.

Another run parked Milford at the one-yard line with first-and-goal. However, a false start penalty backed the Eagles up five. After a run was stuffed, Isaiah Gaunt notched the second sack on Milford’s second pass attempt. A fourth-and-goal pass from the 14-yard line was knocked away and sent the Eagles into halftime scoreless.

“We bent, but we didn’t break, and that was exciting to see,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said. “We weren’t excited about some of the things that happened in between the 20s but we figured out and knuckled up when it got to crunch time.”

Milford hit the ground running again to open the second half, with a drive that took up seven minutes of the third-quarter clock. With a steady dose of running, Milford made its way down to the Kearney Catholic 15, where the defense came through. Forcing a third-and-13 that turned into a fourth-and-17. Tthe Stars notched their third sack of the game to keep points off the board.

Kearney Catholic stalled on offense, settling for a 44-yard field goal attempt that sailed just under the crossbar.

Milford got the ball back early in the fourth quarter, and this time its rushing attack found the end zone. Oborny started the drive off with back-to-back first downs. The Eagles switched their attention to sophomore back Tyce Lopez, who launched them into Star territory.

That set up a give to Oborny, who lined up as the fullback and shed three tacklers en route to a 16-yard touchdown.

“We didn’t sugar coat it, we told our guys he was going to get the bulk of the carries,” Harvey said. “At times it looked like we didn’t want to tackle him. That young man ran strong and hard no matter what was going on in the game.”

Milford elected to go for two and chose to pass, which again yielded negative results as the ball sailed over the head of the receiver on the slant route.

Kearney Catholic looked to put the game away with a first down, but an offensive offsides penalty turned third-and-six into third-and-11, and Kearney Catholic punted the ball back to Milford with 2:30 to go with 68 yards to work with.

Lopez got 11 yards on the first play of the drive, and Oborny followed it up with a sweep play first down on third-and-eight. A pass interference call put Milford at the Stars’ 30-yard line..

Then, Milford found an excellent time for its first completion of the night with Cayden Nelson waiting for a high deep ball and coming down with it near the sideline, down to the KC 16-yard line.

The Eagles went back to the air, but suffered a worse fate, as Carson Murphy intercepted the jump ball to seal the game with five seconds remaining after he finished his return.

“We didn’t expect them to throw much,” Harvey said. “So we’ll take that. We played pretty well when we did.”