KEARNEY — Kearney High wrapped up its regular season in the pool, sweeping Norfolk in swimming duals Thursday night.

The boys won 95-78 while the girls prevailed 97-73.

Aiden Grierson and Blake Parks won two individual events for the Bearcats. Grierson won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle with times of 51.02 seconds and 1:58.55. Parks won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.28) and the 200 individual medley (2:09.98).

Other individual winners for the Bearcat boys were Zeb Black in the 50 freestyle (23.47) and Ben Knoell in the diving.

Winners for the Kearney girls were Olivia Paysen in the diving, Reese Holscher in the 100 butterly (1:07.81) and Laura Dietz in the 100 backstroke (1:06.63).

The Kearney girls also won the 200 freestyle relay with Anai Aguirre, Dietz, MMadi Medo and Katy Buse posting a time of 1:49.71.

Kearney boys swept the relays with Owen Bartee, Parks, Grierson and Black turning a winning time of 1:44.07 in the 200 medley relay. Jackson Haffener, Bartee, Josh Miller and Stuart Machard won the 200 freestyle (1:39.53) and Griersen, Black, Haffener and Parks won the 400 freestyle (3:31.29).