Kearney-area all-stars battle it out in New West Classic match

MINDEN — The Fort Kearny Conference All-Star team won one of its two games at the New West All-Star Classic Wednesday night in Minden, defeating the Republican Plains Activity Conference in the semifinal, but falling in the last set of the final to the Southwest Conference.

The FKC swept its first match 25-17, 25-14, 25-22, capturing momentum early in the second set, breaking away with a 5-0 run.

It would stay ahead for good as it increased the lead to 21-9 before finishing the set on an ace from S-EM-’s Abbie Rohde.

Aces were crucial in the third set as well, with the FKC having three aces in its first six points

The RPAC stayed closer than before, even jumping out to a 13-11 lead after trailing 11-9. The FKC stopped the run, and tied it at 15 before rattling off seven straight points with Loomis’ Georgie Crandall serving to go up 22-15.

The RPAC answered with a late run, cutting the lead to 24-22, but served out of bounds to send FKC to the championship game.

“I liked our defensive play, and I thought we made some good adjustments,” FKC and Overton head coach Hayley Ryan said. “We were scrappy, aggressive at the net and I thought the girls had fun out there and enjoyed playing with their teammates and the rest of the FKC.”

Pleasanton’s Chelsea Fisher was named player of the match for her strong offensive showing. Fisher proved her value once more in the championship match. With the score tied 20-20, Fisher put away the final five points to take the set for FKC.

“Chelsea’s just so tall and she can do so many things up there,” Ryan said. “Her timing and aggressive play stood out tonight.”

The momentum carried over to the championship match, with FKC taking an 8-5 lead. However, an 8-0 run soon put the FKC down 13-8 with a reprieve not coming as the SWC all-stars kept the strong play going until it led 16-9.

The FKC finished stronger, but still fell 25-18 to force the winner-take-all third set.

The SWC jumped ahead 5-0, and curbed every FKC run until it lead 22-16.

However, the FKC found its footing late, and crept within three, trailing 23-20. It gave away possession after a long hit, but the serve from Valentine’s Tessa Krolikowski went long, giving the FKC the serve trailing 24-21.

S-E-M’s Mattie Beattie also served long, and the SWC took the tournament win.

“The girls went back-and-forth quite a bit with a lot of rallies,” Ryan said. “I thought we played a great game and its always fun to see how the FKC comes together and plays tough and represents the conference.”

In the consolation game, the LouPlatte Conferece all-stars defeated the RPAC team 25-23, 25-16.

Tonight, the New West All-Star Classic contines with the boys and girls basketball contests.