'Hunter the Punter' using all methods to rise from small school at UNK

KEARNEY — Hunter Krause picked up his nickname while in high school.

“Hunter the Punter.”

It has fit him even better at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“I specialized in it down here, and it was pretty cool to be able to hear that. I liked it a lot, too,” he said.

Hunter the Punter came to the Lopers from Taylor, where he played at Twin Loup High School, one of several eight-man players who have made the jump to college.

He averaged 40.2 yards per punt for Twin Loup, but only punted 18 times. At UNK, he’s been a little busier. He punted 55 times last year, averaging 40 yards per punt, and he was named second-team All-MIAA. His longest punt was 69 yards and connected for four others longer than 50 yards.

“I’m very blessed in the position that I play there’s no difference (between eight-man and 11-man). ... I just need to do the same exact motion to kick the ball, the same exact motion,” he said.

That’s not to say that Krause’s motion hasn’t changed. Technically sound punters in high school football are few and far between.

“In eight-man, usually just whatever kid has the biggest leg on the team is usually the kicker. I was lucky enough for that to be me,” Krause said.

He filled the role of kicker and punter for Twin Loup for three and a half years. He played linebacker as well, and when he came to UNK, he saw himself in that role, too.

It didn’t take long for him to reset his goals.

“When I got here, I definitely realized I’m not the biggest fish in the sea anymore. Then I truly realized that punting is the aspect that I can excel in down here. Ever since I’ve come to that realization, I loved it and put all my effort into that,” he said.

Loper football coach Josh Lynn said Krause has been one of the biggest surprises in his Loper tenure.

“You have to be a great technician. He takes pride in all that stuff. He’s done an outstanding job,” Lynn said. “He’s put in the work. He’s done stuff on his own. He’s gone to camps on his own. He’s got with Kyle Larson and Kyle’s been amazing to us and to him.”

Larson, the former Kearney High/Nebraska/Cincinnatti Bengals’ punter, has been a big influence on Krause.

“Punting can be such a science and just the aspect of dropping a ball a centimeter to the left or a centimeter to right can be a difference between a 50-yard ball and a 30-yard shank,” Krause said. “He’s great with just watching me. ... One of the best things he has done, it might not seem like much, but I just needed to raise my drop with my football. That’s just one of the things he’s helped me with.”

Krause said Larson sees many little details like that.

“Every time we get to the end of one of our planning sessions with him, it’s always so crisp. He knows what to look for, and he knows how I can react to every little piece of information he gives me, and he knows what to do,” Krause said.

Larson isn’t the only person Krause has had work with him. When he first arrived at UNK, senior punter Kendall Rascheid took Krause under his wing.

“He helped me progress in the art of punting and just helped me truly understand that the college level is definitely different from the high school level. He helped me progress and just take small steps because the game of punting is a marathon, and it takes a long time to be able to perfect it,” Krause said.

Coming out of high school, Krause basically knew he needed to kick the ball hard. He quickly learned there’s much more to it. He says punters are akin to golfers, using different clubs or different swings to achieve the desired result.

To acquire those skills, Krause has gone everywhere for camps, and he’s spent hours and hours on the practice field.

“If I can have someone else snapping the ball, I just work on technique and drills and other aspects,” he said.

He also fine tunes his skills with other tools, like tennis balls. Every day, he bounces tennis balls off the wall to work on his eye-hand coordination, and he works on his drop with the tennis balls to help develop a more consistent and accurate drop.

He also works on his flexibility, constantly stretching.

“And a funny thing is just seeing all the other guys in the weight room seeing me when they stretch and watching their mouths drop and be like, ‘dang,’” he said.

Yes, he can easily do the splits.

“But that’s definitely an aspect of it, and I’ve worked hard to get my flexibility how it is now,” Krause said.

Krause added another task this fall, holding for field goals and extra points. He’s been working on that duty in spring camp the last two years, but this will be the first regular season where he will be putting the ball down for the kicker.

It’s something he’s been working on, but punting remains his main role.

“There’s so much more to learn. I’m nowhere near where I want to be. I’m not satisfied but continually working to progress in this sport,” he said.