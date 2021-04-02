Hunter Strand scores twice as Storm beats Des Moines

Urbandale, Iowa – The Tri-City Storm opened a three-game road trip with a 5-1 win over Des Moines Thursday at Buccaneer Arena.

Hunter Strand scored two goals to lead the Storm. Matthew Knies, Carter Mazur and Gavin Brindley added one goal each and Todd Scott recorded the win in goal after making 20 saves.

Knies scored the game’s first goal, his eighth of the season, at the 2:29 mark of the first period. Strand and Mazer provided the assists.

With less than five minutes to play in the first period, the same line delivered again with Strand scoring the game’s first goal and Mazur and Knies getting the assists.

Mazur scored 32 seconds into the second period to give Tri-City a 3-0 lead. The goal was Mazur’s 19th of the season and was assisted by Cole McWard and Guillaume Richard.

Tri-City took a 4-0 lead at 13:45 of the second period when Strand scored his 18th goal of the year. Knies recorded the assist.

Brindley scored his ninth goal of the season into an empty net with only 28 seconds left.

Tri-City (26-13-2-1) returns to action at 7:05 tonight against the Sioux Falls Stampede.