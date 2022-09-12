Hub Territory volleyball highlights

— Loomis won the Loomis 9/11 Memorial Tournament, with wins over Wallace (20-25, 25-15, 25-22), Hampton (25-6, 25-10) and Maxwell (25-13, 25-10).

Against Wallace, Sadie Maloley pounded the floor with 19 kills and Autumn Holt had 10 kills. Sydney Harris and Brooklyn Wiese had three ace serves apiece.

Against Hampton, Zeigh Booe had eight kills and Holt had five aces. Booe again led the charge against Maxwell with seven kills while Maloley had six. Holt had four aces.

— Amherst won the Elm Creek Invitational, beating S-E-M 25-15, 25-18 in the championship. Hannah Herrick led the Broncos, now 10-0, with eight kills, four blocks and two ace serves. Katy Prickett had seven kills, three blocks and two aces while Saryn Prickett had three aces.

In a 25-10, 25-17 win over Southern Valley, Herrick had 11 kills and four blocks while Saryn Prickett had eight kills and Grace John had seven. The attack numbers repeated themselves in a 25-20, 25-18 win over Pleasanton in the first round.

— S-E-M advanced with sweeps of Elm Creek and Hershey. In a 25-14, 25-17 win over Elm Creek, freshman Taryn Arbuthnot had six blocks and five kills. Jacelyn Hoos had five blocks and four kills. Arbuthnot had 11 kills, two aces and four blocks in the 25-19, 25-21 win over Hershey. Mikah O’Neill delivered eight kills, three aces and four blocks against the Panthers.

— After the loss to Amherst, in which Regan Weisdorfer had seven kills. Pleasanton bounced back to beat Wood River 25-21, 25-17 with Weisdorfer netting nine kills, and Sutherland 26-24, 25-12 with Weisdorfer scoring seven kills and three aces. Jaycee Flood had three aces and Cassidee Paitz had three blocks.