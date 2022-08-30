Hub Territory volleyball highlights

— Gibbon picked up a win, stopping Elba 25-23, 25-20 with Emma Kucera finishing with five kills and Hadleigh Davis scoring four. In the other match of the Gibbon triangular, Kucera had 10 kills and an ace serve but it wasn’t enough as the Buffaloes lost to Nebraska Christian 25-19, 25-14.

— Wilcox-Hildreth went 1-1 at the Franklin Triangular, beating Franklin 25-15, 25-14. Emma Donley led Wil-Hil with seven kills while Claire Ortgiesen and Katelyn Bunger had four ace serves each. In a 25-16, 25-15 loss to Alma, Sarah Jensen and Cara Bunger had four kills each. Donley had two aces and 12 digs.

— Tenth-ranked Minden swept McCook 25-13, 25-8 and Chase County 25-18, 25-21 in a triangular at McCook. Mattie Kamery had nine kills and 13 assists in the win over Chase County. Myla Emery had seven kills, 11 assists and two blocks. Against McCook, Kamery had nine kills, six assists and an ace. Sloane Beck had six kills.

— Bertrand needed five sets to get by Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11. Brooklyn and Katelyn Evans had 10 kills apiece for the Vikings and Emma Brown had eight. Brown also had seven ace serves and Brooklyn Evans had six.

— Halle Knapp had six kills and four blocks and Ashley Bauer had six ace serves and five kills for Elm Creek in its five-set loss to Bertrand. Denise Hunt had three aces. Bauer and Hunt had three aces each.

— Natalie Wood pounded 12 kills to lead Overton to a 25-6, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Ravenna. JoLee Ryan added 10 kills and six aces. Ashlyn Florell logged 30 set assists.

— Sadie Maloley hit Kenesaw with 12 kills while Autumn Holt, Zeigh Booe and Carly Stewart had six kills each in the Wolves 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 win over the Blue Devils. Loomis’ Brooklyn Weise had four ace serves.