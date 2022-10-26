Hub Territory subdistrict finals highlights

S-E-M 3, Twin Loup 0: Mikah O’Neill cut through the Twin Loup defense for 14 kills to lead S-E-M to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 victory in their subdistrict final. Taryn Arbuthnot added eight kills to the Mustangs’ total. O’Neill also had three blocks and three ace serves.

Shelton 3, Ansley/Litchfield 1: Shelton advanced to the District final with a 25-13, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16 win over Ansley/Litchfield. Dru Niemack smashed 24 kills and Jalyn Branson fired away with 20 kills for the Bulldogs while Macy Willis had 45 set assists.

Erin Gegg logged six ace serves and Branson had four. Sidney Gegg blocked five Spartan spikes.

For Ansley/Litchfield, Kaylee Rohde had eight kills and Kerry Ryan had seven.

Caydence Feldman had three ace serves.

Overton 3, Anselmo-Merna 0: JoLee Ryan had 13 kills and Natalie Wood had 10 as Overton defeated Anselmo-Merna 25-9, 25-13, 25-10. Ashlyn Florell scored with six ace serves and 28 set assists.

Axtell 3, Loomis 0: Axtell earned a spot in the district finals with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 win over Loomis. Axtell’s leaders were not available. Sadie Maloley led Loomis with 10 kills