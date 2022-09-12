Hub Territory football highlights

— Elm Creek held Loomis to 41 yards of total offense in a 56-0 victory over the Wolves. The Buffaloes’ Isaiah Quintana scored on runs of 18, 2 and 31 yards and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass. Quintana, Beau Knapp, Carter Erickson and Jaxson Smith all ran for more than 70 yards.

— Jesus Hernandez rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns for Gibbon in a 46-21 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia.

— Ansley/Litchfield’s Leyton Rohde passed for 125 yards and a touchdown and ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Spartans’ 36-6 win over Pleasanton. Ashton Behmenwohld ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception for a score while Luke Bailey had 89 receiving yards.

For Pleasanton, Treven Wendt gained 110 yards on 25 carries.

— Zach Lewandowski completed three passes, all for touchdowns, in Ravenna’s 50-18 win over Cambridge. Lewandowski also rushed for 118 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, and returned an intercepted pass for a touchdown.

— Holdrege’s Jackson Hinrichs rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown and passed for 109 yards in the Dusters’ 39-14 loss to Central City.

— Lexington’s Jackson Konrad returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in Lexington’s 21-14 loss to Norris.

— Gaige Ritner ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns as Wilcox-Hildreth held off Southwest 32-28.

— Bertrand’s Owen Kaps rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns, but Bertrand prevailed 50-42.

— Overton broke into the win column with a 47-14 win over Medicine Valley. Will Kulhanek rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Braden Fleischman passed for 67 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with his brother, Brody, for one score.

— Noah Eggleston ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Creyton Line as S-E-M overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Parkview Christian 20-16.