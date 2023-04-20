100-METER DASH
William Kulhanek, Overton 11.01
Zaire Lagrone-Miller, KHS 11.10
Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege 11.14C
Mathieu Domkpo, KHS 11.30
Quentin Moss, Lexington 11.34
Sam Nachtigal, KHS 11.36
Jesse Tesmer, Amherst 11.50
Able Molina, KHS 11.56
Axlex Teichmeier, KHS 11.59
Cooper Miller, Axtell 11.62
200-METER DASH
William Kulhanek, Overton 22.38
Zaire Lagrone-Miller 22.66
Quentin Moss, Lexington 23.02
Cooper Miller, Axtell 23.11
Ryan Meier, KHS 23.22
Alex Teichmeier, KHS 23.57
Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege 23.60
Ethan Kowalek, KHS 23.67
Drew Harbur, Elm Creek 23.73
Keenan Steinke, Holdrege 23.76
400-METER DASH
Mathieu Domkpo, KHS 52.86
Dru Truax, Lexington 53.03
Cooper Miller, Axtell 53.17
Luc Lopez, Axtell 53.45
Hayden Muirhead, Overton 53.51
Keyton Cole, Axtell 53.63
Isaac Chavez, Amherst 53.85
Evan Shaffer, KHS 54.05
Justin Murray, KHS 54.17
Ethan Kowalek, KHS 54.49
800-METER RUN
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 2:05.15
Andrew Walsh, KHS 2:07.26
Luc Lopez, Axtell 2:07.67
Keyton Cole, Axtell 2:08.83
Carter Harsin, Minden 2:10.60
Jake Geiser, KCHS2:10.89
Hayden Muirhead, Overton2:11.47
Evan Shaffer, KHS 2:11.82
Bryce Denney, KHS 2:12.28
Jerson Rodriguez, Lexington 2:12.48
1,600-METER RUN
Lazaro Adame, Lexington 4:36.53
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 4:39.89
Nikolas Clement, Holdrege 4:42.96
Carter Harsin, Minden 4:45.20
Zach Petzet, KHS 4:54.97
Josh Miller, KHS 4:55.16
Herson Rodriguez, Lexington 4:55.55
Miguel Cruz, Lexingotn 4:55.64
Zach Arner, Axtell 4:55.69
Caden Jameson, Minden 4:56.25
3,200-METER RUN
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 10:15.29
Lazaro Adame, Lexingotn 10:15.60
Miguel Cruz, Lexington 10:23.19
Samuel Cederburg, Minden 10:25.55
Josh Miller, KHS 10:32.82
Carter Harsin, Minden 10:37.47
Justin Golus, Holdrege 10:45.06
Jayden Ureste, Lexington 10:46.78
Gage Fryda, KHS 10:48.74
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand 10:59.31
110-METER HIGH HURDLES
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 14.38
Luke Draper, KHS 15.72
Maddox Miller 15.88
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell 15.90
Luke Bailey, A/L 16.34
Cayden John, KHS 16.45
Luke Brachle, KHS 16.46
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis 16.49
Jaxon Smith, Holdrege 16.74
Brett Eckhardt, Minden 16.74
300-METER INT. HURDLES
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 39.46
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell 42.36
Tanner Gibb, Minden 42.64c
Cayden John, KHS 42.99
Zebediah Black, KCHS 43.90
Luke Bailey, A/L 43.99
Coleman Langford, Bertrand 44.05
Maddox Miller, KHS 44.11
Luke Draper, KHS 44.62
Quinn Cheney, Shelton 44.93
4x100 RELAY
Kearney High 43.50
Lexington 44.78
Axtrell 45.44
Holdrege 45.64
Kearney Catholic 45.73
Amherst 45.83
Shelton 46.08
Elm Creek 46.35
Bertrand 46.57
4x400 RELAY
Kearney Highy 3:31.29
Axtell 3:40.08
Lexington 3:40.58
Minden 3:43.82
Bertrand 3:57.03
Pleasanton 4:05.91
Elm Creek 4:27.73
4x800 RELAY
Kearney High 8:42.88
Lexington 8:40.58
Bertrand 3:43.76
Minden 8:43.82
Holdrege 9:01.52
Axtell 9:08.97
Pleasanton 10:12.83
SHOT PUT
Cole Brandt, KHS 52-7½
Brant Christner, KCHS 51-1
Luis Castellanos, Lexington 50-9½
Clayton Meyer, Loomis 49-6
Baker Bertrand, KHS 49-3
Garrett O’Hare, KCHS 47-7
Austin Lutkemeier, Minden 47-5¾
Miguel Castellanos, Lexington 46-3½
Kendall Kleen, KHS 46-1½
Logan Roggash, KCHS 45-10½
DISCUS
Cole Brandt, KHS 169-11
Andrew Englund, Holdrege 166-0
Luis Castellanos, Lexington 162-5
Gavin Standage, Ravenna 153-8
Clay Meyer, Loomis 149-7
Jack Edwards, KHS 147-10
Garrett O’Hare, KCHS 142-1
Cohen Rohde, S-E-M 139-7
Logan Roggasch, KCHS 139-0
Jayson Guthard, S-E-M 137-8
HIGH JUMP
Grayson Strauss, Lexington 6-4
Cale Nelson, Loomis 6-2½
Fredrick Harbols, KHS 6-2
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis 6-0
Asher Endorf, KHS 6-0
Ben Myers, Shelton 6-0
Ben Cumpston, KHS 6-0
Ryan Bailey, A/L 5-10
Drew Harbur, Elm Creek 5-8
Brandt Modlin, Axtell 5-8
POLE VAULT
Zack Watson, KHS 13-11¼
Rylan Landin, Holdrege 13-6
Jaren Moore, Holdrege 13-6
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand 13-6
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 13-6
Sam Nachtigal, KHS 13-0
Morgan Bailey, Lexington 13-0
Braden Ham, Holdrege 12-6
Aydan Nelson, KHS 12-6
Beau Knapp, Elm Creek 12-0
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis 12-0
Koldtyn Heath, Minden 12-0
Eric Wood, Bertrand 12-0
LONG JUMP
William Kulhanek, Overton 22-0
Aidan Kidder, Holdrege 21-9¼
Jackson Schutte, KHS 20-4¼
Caleb Dowling, Lexington 20-4
Ryan Meier, KHS 20-2½
Taj Wilson, KHS 20-2
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 20-1.5
Dylan Dinslage, KHS 20-1.25
Thunder Nelson, Bertrand 20-0
Noah Eggleston, S-E-M 19-11
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 19-11
TRIPLE JUMP
Taj Wilson, KHS 43-9
William Kulhanek, Overton 43-5½
Ben Cumpston, KHS 42-8
Eric Wood, Bertrand 41-10
Kyler Nichols, KHS 41-3¼
Greysen Strauss, Lexington 41-2½
Quin Oberg, Elm Creek 40-10½
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell 40-9½
Carson Baker, KHS 40-7½
Caleb Dowling, Lexington 40-6¼
