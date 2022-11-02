High hopes accompany area teams on their way to the state volleyball tournament

KEARNEY — Hub Territory volleyball teams are headed to the state tournament in Lincoln with high hopes after successful volleyball seasons.

Kicking off the matches on Thursday will be Overton and Shelton in Class D2, followed by S-E-M in Class D1 and Amherst in Class C2.

Overton (28-4) holds the No. 2 seed in Class D2, and will face seventh-seed O’Neill St. Mary’s at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Eagles feel their offensive attack makes them stand out from the pack.

“I feel like we have some power hitters at the net,” Eagles’ coach Hayley Ryan said. “Just as a team, we have consistency with athletic girls that have the ability to jump, make big plays and you like to see that. They’re also just comfortable with each other.”

Overton has been led on offense this season by juniors JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood with 375 and 349 kills, respectively. Setter Ashlynn Florell has been a key piece in the success that the two attackers have found.

“Ashlynn is at 930 assists on the season, so she’s been doing a great job of running the net,” Ryan said. “We just need to make sure that she’s connecting with our hitters when it’s game time.”

Shelton is coming into the tournament as the No. 4 seed at 30-2. The Bulldogs will face fifth-seed Diller-Odell (29-5) at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Shelton’s leaders in kills for the season are Dru Niemack with 406, Jalyn Branson with 212 and Sidney Gegg with 186. As a senior, Niemack has been a leader on the court.

“Dru Niemack has been our consistent outside hitter for the past three years,” said Bulldogs’ coach Alie Kropp. “She’s just that reliable kid that you know when you get her a set she’s going to do something with it. She’s the best kid, the hardest worker, never complains or has anything negative to say and she’s just a natural leader on and off the court. Dru’s one that we can always count on to come out and do her job.”

Shelton is making its first state tournament appearance since 2007 when Coach Kropp was a senior libero.

In Class D1, fifth-seed S-E-M (27-5), who last played in the state tournament in 2006, faces fourth-seed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (26-5) at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The Mustangs are coming into the matchup with eight straight wins.

First match jitters are common for teams at state, so S-E-M is looking to overcome early challenges and get off to a hot start.

“I just want their nerves to get in check early in the game,” S-E-M coach Tammy Kenton said. “A lot of them have never even been to state volleyball to watch. Obviously, we’re going to go support our conference teams, so I think that’ll help, also just going and getting used to the atmosphere a little bit. I just want them to settle in, enjoy the moment and perform.”

Junior Mikah O’Neill has led the way for the Mustangs this season with 349 kills, but a freshman, Taryn Arbuthnot, has stepped up as well, with 252 kills along with 152 blocks.

“I think they all have stepped up,” Kenton said. “When you have only one returning starter and the rest hardly played at all, they have all stepped up. We would not be where we are today without every single player.”

The final local team playing on Thursday will be Amherst. The sixth-seed Broncos (26-6) will face No. 3 seed Cross County (29-4) at 7 p.m.

Hannah Herrick has been a vital piece to Amherst’s success this season, accumulating 383 kills, 51 serving aces, 79 blocks and 319 digs. Herrick is only one dimension of the Broncos’ high-powered offense.

“We feel like our tempo offense is really unique in our class,” said Amherst coach Jonie Fader. “The kids have really embraced running that tempo ball. We run a multi-faceted middle offense, so we feel like that is something that makes our team unique.”

After falling to Superior in the first round last year at the state tournament, Amherst feels like it has unfinished business in Lincoln.

“I think that they just have that empty piece,” Fader said. “Last year we really had some high hopes, had Superior scouted pretty solidly and then just had some moments that snagged us up. Our kids still feel a little bit of pain from that and want to go in this year playing all three days and do what they have to do in order to play all three days. There’s a different level of maturity this year and more purposed-driven play on the court.”

After the first round, semifinals will be played on Friday, with championship matches on Saturday.